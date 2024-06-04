'Modern Family' star Ed O'Neill jokes about why he was 'not really happy' with Travis Kelce

Ed O'Neill is one of the most highly-esteemed television actors in history, first earning critical acclaim for "Married... with Children," then "Modern Family." But not many know that he also has a link with gridiron football, having played it in his youth. Plus, his Al Bundy character on "Married... with Children" scored four touchdowns for his fictional high school team in a famous episode.

So, on his Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," he was asked about the time he sent a faux congratulatory video to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

"I know Travis," O'Neill said. "I did a little video for his birthday once. So, for Eric Stonestreet, because Eric was in 'Modern Family,' he's a huge Kansas City fan, he called me and he wanted me to do a thing when Travis scored four touchdowns in one game.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"And, of course, I was in a trailer at the time in that T-shirt and boxer shorts, waiting to go to a shot, and I did the video like that, congratulating him on beating my record at Polk High but not really happy about it. I've come down a peg or two. I'm living in a trailer down by the river."

Expand Tweet

Ed O'Neill recounts being cut by Steelers

In an alternate universe, Ed O'Neill could have been a great defensive lineman. He initially accepted a scholarship from Ohio but left after his sophomore year for Youngstown State, where he most notably played against future Dallas Cowboys legend and Hall of Famer Roger Staubach, who played for Pensacola Naval Air Station.

He went uncalled in the 1969 NFL draft but was soon signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, he was cut during training camp, largely because of competition from future Steel Curtain legends Joe Greene and L.C. Greenwood.

On "Late Night with Seth Myers," O'Neill said that was the moment he realized he had no future in football:

“The whole conversation with Coach (Chuck) Noll was, 'We love you; we got to let you go,' but I talked with (outgoing Philadelphia Eagles coach/general manager Joe) Kuharich, and they are desperate for linebackers.

"'So, how about we rent you a car and you drive down to Philly, and they will give you a good look? But I have to know right now because they have to fill the spot.' I said, 'Uh, no, I am done.' I was sick of it.”

O'Neill channeled his experiences into "Married... with Children," where his character, Al Bundy, is a former high school star who failed in the pros.