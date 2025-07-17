"Momma Daniels gotta chill" - NFL fans react as Jayden Daniels' mother Regina tags along QB for JuJu Watkins' birthday party

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was spotted at USC basketball superstar JuJu Watkins' birthday party bash on Wednesday. However, fans were also left surprised when Daniels' mother, Regina, was also seen in the video during the celebrations.

Ad

MLFootball @_MLFootball LINK TRENDING: #Commanders star QB Jayden Daniels walked out with USC superstar basketball player JuJu Watkins at her massive birthday party this week. Many friends and family were in attendance.

Ad

Trending

Some reacted to Regina remaining close to her son at Watkins' party.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Momma Daniels gotta chill mane," one tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Trinidad Jones @OVO972 LINK Momma Daniels gotta chill mane 😂😂

Ad

"His mom really be everywhere," another added.

"Happy for dude. Hopefully his mom ain’t in the cut watching," a third commented.

Many others continued to share their opinions on Regina being a relatively overprotective mother.

"JuJu fine as hell… they seem like a good match…. and Jadens Mom gone be making sure her son is not taken advantage of…. and im not mad at her for that….it is a lil extra but JuJu knows shes just making sure hes making the right choices to protect his future…" one wrote.

Ad

"Did his mommy approve him being there?" another asked.

"His momma hand picked that one," a user tweeted.

During this year's March Madness, Daniels was at Galen Center to watch Watkins lead USC to a 75-71 win over UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The two were later spotted conversing in the stands while Regina also remained close.

Jayden Daniels aims to build on his fabulous rookie season with the Commanders

Jayden Daniels (L) with his mother Regina - Source: Getty

While Jayden Daniels appears to be making the most of the offseason, he will soon turn his focus to the Commanders ahead of the 2025 season. The QB is expected to report to Washington's training camp on Tuesday.

Ad

Daniels recorded 3,568 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, nine interceptions and six rushing TDs as a rookie in the regular season, leading the Commanders to the playoffs. The Offensive Rookie of the Year guided Washington to the NFC championship game, where his team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

It will be interesting to see if Daniels can build on his excellent rookie season in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.