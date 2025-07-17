"Momma Daniels gotta chill" - NFL fans react as Jayden Daniels' mother Regina tags along QB for JuJu Watkins' birthday party

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels was spotted at USC basketball superstar JuJu Watkins' birthday party bash on Wednesday. However, fans were also left surprised when Daniels' mother, Regina, was also seen in the video during the celebrations.
Some reacted to Regina remaining close to her son at Watkins' party.
"Momma Daniels gotta chill mane," one tweeted.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"His mom really be everywhere," another added.
"Happy for dude. Hopefully his mom ain’t in the cut watching," a third commented.
Many others continued to share their opinions on Regina being a relatively overprotective mother.
"JuJu fine as hell… they seem like a good match…. and Jadens Mom gone be making sure her son is not taken advantage of…. and im not mad at her for that….it is a lil extra but JuJu knows shes just making sure hes making the right choices to protect his future…" one wrote.
"Did his mommy approve him being there?" another asked.
"His momma hand picked that one," a user tweeted.
During this year's March Madness, Daniels was at Galen Center to watch Watkins lead USC to a 75-71 win over UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The two were later spotted conversing in the stands while Regina also remained close.
Jayden Daniels aims to build on his fabulous rookie season with the Commanders
While Jayden Daniels appears to be making the most of the offseason, he will soon turn his focus to the Commanders ahead of the 2025 season. The QB is expected to report to Washington's training camp on Tuesday.
Daniels recorded 3,568 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, nine interceptions and six rushing TDs as a rookie in the regular season, leading the Commanders to the playoffs. The Offensive Rookie of the Year guided Washington to the NFC championship game, where his team lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.
It will be interesting to see if Daniels can build on his excellent rookie season in 2025.
USC Trojans Fan? Check out the latest Trojans depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.