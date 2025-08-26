“Money and fame hasn’t changed this clown”: NFL world blasts Lamar Jackson for NSFW gesture towards another fan during preseason

Lamar Jackson has been in the spotlight after making an NSFW hand gesture towards a fan during the Baltimore Ravens' preseason game against the Washington Commanders on Saturday. When the Ravens players were walking back to the tunnel, the Commanders fan was trash-talking Jackson, which led to the QB making a sexual hand gesture before he walked away.When fans caught a glimpse of Jackson's NSFW gesture towards a fan, they slammed the Ravens QB.&quot;Money and fame hasn’t changed this clown huh?&quot; one tweeted.Drew from PHILLY @Philly_DEViLLINK@_MLFootball Money and fame hasn’t changed this clown huh?&quot;Imagine drafting this in fantasy football,&quot; another added.&quot;Lamar!!! You know better than that,&quot; a third commented.Here are a few more comical reactions to Jackson's NSFW hand gesture.&quot;He was telling him that sometimes you gotta roll the dice in life,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Oh good his wrist is healthy,&quot; another added.&quot;He stole that from Leslie Chow!&quot; a user tweeted.Jackson had been dealing with a foot injury since last week and did not play against the Commanders. However, the two-time NFL MVP returned to practice on Monday.Ravens HC John Harbaugh offers injury update on Lamar JacksonNFL: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson - Source: ImagnOn Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh offered an update on Lamar Jackson's foot, which was stepped on during a practice session on Wednesday.&quot;I thought (Jackson) looked good,&quot; Harbaugh said after Monday's practice. &quot;It's a good practice. It's a lot going on. There's a lot of mental work, obviously, for the quarterback here at this point in time. So, he's working through that, trying to get it right.&quot;The Ravens recorded wins over the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys and Commanders in their three preseason games. While these wins won't matter much, Harbaugh's team will carry some confidence into the regular season.The Ravens will commence their 2025 regular season against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 7.