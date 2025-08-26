  • home icon
  "Money and fame hasn't changed this clown": NFL world blasts Lamar Jackson for NSFW gesture towards another fan during preseason

By Arnold
Published Aug 26, 2025 15:18 GMT
Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Lamar Jackson has been in the spotlight after making an NSFW hand gesture towards a fan during the Baltimore Ravens' preseason game against the Washington Commanders on Saturday. When the Ravens players were walking back to the tunnel, the Commanders fan was trash-talking Jackson, which led to the QB making a sexual hand gesture before he walked away.

When fans caught a glimpse of Jackson's NSFW gesture towards a fan, they slammed the Ravens QB.

"Money and fame hasn’t changed this clown huh?" one tweeted.

"Imagine drafting this in fantasy football," another added.
"Lamar!!! You know better than that," a third commented.

Here are a few more comical reactions to Jackson's NSFW hand gesture.

"He was telling him that sometimes you gotta roll the dice in life," one wrote.
"Oh good his wrist is healthy," another added.
"He stole that from Leslie Chow!" a user tweeted.
Jackson had been dealing with a foot injury since last week and did not play against the Commanders. However, the two-time NFL MVP returned to practice on Monday.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh offers injury update on Lamar Jackson

NFL: Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson - Source: Imagn
On Monday, Ravens coach John Harbaugh offered an update on Lamar Jackson's foot, which was stepped on during a practice session on Wednesday.

"I thought (Jackson) looked good," Harbaugh said after Monday's practice. "It's a good practice. It's a lot going on. There's a lot of mental work, obviously, for the quarterback here at this point in time. So, he's working through that, trying to get it right."

The Ravens recorded wins over the Indianapolis Colts, Dallas Cowboys and Commanders in their three preseason games. While these wins won't matter much, Harbaugh's team will carry some confidence into the regular season.

The Ravens will commence their 2025 regular season against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 7.

