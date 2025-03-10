Money won here’ - NFL Analyst Believes Myles Garrett Contract Extension Proves NFL Owners Hold All the Power

Money talks and it seems that was the sole reason Myles Garrett chose to remain a Cleveland Brown. NFL analyst Mike Simms recently weighed in on the four-year $160 million extension for the league’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.

Ad

"Money won here for sure", Simms said (2:24) on Monday’s Pro Football Talk.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Garrett had requested a trade earlier in the year but decided to stay, in many people’s estimation, because of increased wages. For Simms, the Garrett deal is another example of how much power NFL owners have.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The owners have so much da** money and this is why they have all the power and for guys that are playing a physical crazy game and only have a few chances to get a big time contract, yeah this is the type of stuff that takes the power right away from players, Simms added at 1:15.

Ad

Last week, Garrett asked to meet with Browns owner Jimmy Haslam, who declined, according to NFL Network. While some have suggested Garrett’s trade request was just a ploy to get the Browns owner to pay up, Simms believes the six-time Pro Bowl defensive end wanted to leave Cleveland.

I don’t think for a second think that Myles Garrett didn’t want to be traded. I do think he wanted to be traded he said at 1:38.

Ad

The owners have great power; they do when it’s all said and done. Simms added at 2:00.

Garrett’s price tag would have been difficult for many teams to meet after he’d requested the trade from Cleveland. The four-time First-team All-Pro had completed a five-year $125 million deal before his extension. He’ll now earn $40 million annually, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Ad

The impact of Garrett’s deal for Micah Parsons

Garrett’s massive wages, as you might expect, could impact the salary of another big name on the defensive side of the ball. Micah Parsons is a two-time All-Pro linebacker who has one year left on his four-year $17 million contract per Spotrac.

Parsons couldn’t get an extension last off-season, but his achievements will make him a requirement to bring back when his contract is officially up. Garrett’s massive deal will likely force Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to pay up for Parsons at an annual salary around the same range as Garrett.

Parsons has registered at least 12 sacks in each of his NFL seasons, registering 52.5 altogether in the regular season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.