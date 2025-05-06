Months after calling to sign WR1, Josh Jacobs makes feelings known on Packers' potential for 2025 NFL season

Josh Jacobs had a good first season with the Green Bay Packers. The running back, who signed a multi-year deal in free agency after starting his career with the Las Vegas Raiders, had 1,329 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns as his team made the playoffs.

However, Jacobs attracted criticism from Packers fans after the season. The running back made a roster observation that was seen as criticism of his teammates. Green Bay lost to the Philadelphia Eagles during the Wild Card Round, but Jacobs asked for more offensive consistency.

Speaking during his appearance on Taylor Lewan's podcast "Bussin' With The Boys", the running back was asked about his expectations for the 2025 season. And he revealed that, with more experience, he's confident about the upcoming year:

“What I think of the team when you have a lot of young guys. It's a lot of hunger, which I love. It's a lot of guys that are still coachable, still willing to put in the work each day. To have them type of guys with another year's worth of experience... I think we're going to be straight, man. I tell people all the time, we played the Eagles better than any other team that I seen. That was just me watching football and scouting and things like that. So I think we're there, we're just a few pieces away and we've got to figure it out.”

What did Josh Jacobs say about the Packers' wide receivers?

The running back revealed his wish for the team to add a veteran pass catcher who would take the reins as the number one receiver.

"We've got a really young group of receivers. All can be really, really, really special, but I think personally we need a guy that's proven to be a No. 1 already. So somebody we know is going to be a little bit more consistent.

Although the team had many receivers with potential, no receiver stood out. Their leading receiver in 2024, Jayden Reed, had 857 yards and six touchdowns throughout the season.

Although free agency didn't bring any big names, the team spent a first-round pick on a wide receiver for the first time since 2002 in the draft. Matthew Golden, from Texas, was taken with the 22nd overall pick.

