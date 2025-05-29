Months after Noah Lyles trash talk, Tyreek Hill makes feelings known on racing 100 m Olympic gold medalist

As he keeps preparing for the 2025 NFL season, Tyreek Hill has different goals in mind for the following months. The veteran wide receiver has been trash-talking Team USA Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles for years now, teasing a one-on-one run with the sprinter that fans are yet to see.

The Super Bowl 2020 champion - who comes off a discreet 2024 season with only 81 receptions for 959 yards and only six touchdowns - wants to bounce back with a Dolphins team with no clear direction, with Tua Tagovailoa entering the new season with a lot to prove.

After the Miami Dolphins wrap up their three-day mandatory mini-camp and the 2025 offseason program on July 12, Tyreek Hill will be headed to California to take on "some random guys" on the track.

During a Wednesday press conference, Hill revealed he's training for that Lyles race.

“Actually I’ve got a race June 13, I’m doing like a little trial race so I can get in shape for that,” Hill said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Given that this race has been years in the making, it's hard to believe that Hill and Lyles will eventually clash. As the seasons pass and Hill ages, his body will change, making it harder for him to compete with the Olympic athlete.

Then again, after Lyles hardly beat streamer "IShowSpeed" in a race six months ago, Hill might have boosted confidence about his chances to take down the athlete.

Mike McDaniel admits he had no idea of Tyreek Hill's plans to race Noah Lyles

While Tyreek Hill keeps hyping up this potential matchup, some people are just finding out he's planning to do so. For instance, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel revealed he wasn't aware of Hill's intentions, but made it clear he'd prefer the wide receiver to run some routes while he's at it.

“I have no idea, nor do I care. First, theoretically, if people are competing and it’s helping their training — as long as he doesn’t train to be a sprinter and he’s running routes while he’s doing it, that’s cool," McDaniel said.

"Whether I’m going to stand and say whether I’ll allow something — I don’t even know where that stands nor did I know that it existed, so we’ll cross that page. Right now, I’m worried about [practice] and making sure that he aligns properly in formations before he runs routes and doesn’t catch the ball.”

It seems as though a lot of things still need to happen for this race to take place, but Tyreek Hill remains willing to take the challenge.

