Henry Ruggs car accident: Raiders WR was carrying loaded gun during time of crash

Former Las Vegas wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is now out of the NFL. The 22-year-old was involved in a car crash which killed another driver. When police arrived on the scene, Ruggs showed signs of impairment, as per reports.

The Recount @therecount Las Vegas Raiders head coach Bisaccia responds to Henry Ruggs III being charged with a DUI after killing a woman and her dog.



“We're deeply saddened for everyone affected, especially the victim's family. That being said, we love Henry Ruggs and want him to know that.” Las Vegas Raiders head coach Bisaccia responds to Henry Ruggs III being charged with a DUI after killing a woman and her dog.“We're deeply saddened for everyone affected, especially the victim's family. That being said, we love Henry Ruggs and want him to know that.” https://t.co/Fx8Jt1x3Zt

Ruggs was later arrested and charged with a felony DUI resulting in death. Just exactly what an NFL player was doing out at 3:39 am, driving while under the influence is still a mystery. Ruggs' actions resulted in the death of a 23-year-old woman, prosecutors said via Fox News.

If he is convicted and found guilty, Ruggs faces between two and 20 years in prison. This effectively ends his NFL career just a year and a half in. After a slow start in his rookie year, Ruggs was seemingly coming into his own in the league but with this indiscretion, his career is surely over.

New details emerge from Ruggs' car crash

According to Fox News.com, in his first appearance in court, it was revealed that Ruggs was traveling at a fast speed at the time of the crash. 127 miles per hour to be exact, which is scary.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman said in court today that former Raiders' WR Henry Ruggs was traveling at 156 MPH before the car crash that left a 23-year-old woman dead, and Ruggs' blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman said in court today that former Raiders' WR Henry Ruggs was traveling at 156 MPH before the car crash that left a 23-year-old woman dead, and Ruggs' blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit.

If that was not bad enough, there were several other details about the incident that make the crash even worse. First, there was a loaded gun found in Ruggs' car, which raised serious red flags. Moreover, Ruggs' blood alcohol limit was more than double the legal limit, according to Eric Bauman, the Chief Deputy District Attorney.

Why and how Ruggs was allowed and thought it was OK to operate a vehicle while clearly under the influence remains a mystery. The fact that there was a loss of life makes it all the worse.

The speed at which Ruggs was driving was also alarming. Traveling at 156 miles per hour is scary to begin with. According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, at the time of the impact between the cars, Ruggs was still traveling at 127 miles per hour.

Ruggs was going so fast in his car that it prompted Joe Bonaventure, the Justice of the Peace, to state, "I cannot recall a speed that high in my career on the bench."

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate District Attorney Steve Wolfson to reporters: "There is no more suspicion. Henry Ruggs made a choice to drive while under the influence and be twice over the legal limit. I have never seen a case in my 41 years of a person who is charged with a crime driving in excess of 150mph." District Attorney Steve Wolfson to reporters: "There is no more suspicion. Henry Ruggs made a choice to drive while under the influence and be twice over the legal limit. I have never seen a case in my 41 years of a person who is charged with a crime driving in excess of 150mph."

Ruggs is only 22 years old and he is going to have to live with the consequences of his ill-fated actions that morning. While his NFL career is almost certainly over, he could face more reaching effects as he could be in prison for up to 20 years.

Edited by Piyush Bisht