"More moves than a TikTok dancer" - NFL fans react as Ja'Marr Chase's pics with mystery woman goes viral ahead of Bengals camp

A picture of a man identified as Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase next to an unidentified woman was posted on the Internet on Saturday. The picture made waves on the internet: There were 3.5 million views of the NSFW photos as of Sunday.
After the original tweet, the X account posted another picture, termed as "even wilder" than the first one. Chase was again taking a picture with the woman, but his hand appeared to be inside her skirt. The photo has apparently been circulating on the internet since at least earlier this month.
NFL fans could not believe the pictures due to their NSFW nature.
"Yeah he just like me fr," a user said.
"Dude's got more moves than a TikTok dancer," another fan wrote.
"Since he got that contract bro been acting out" was another reaction.
"Honestly, this is a couple photo" was one of the defenses from a few fans.
"Same thing he does to the Ravens defense," a fan wrote.
Training camp will start on Wednesday for the Bengals, with players reporting on Tuesday.
The 2025 season will be different for Ja'Marr Chase. The wide receiver will have a pep in his step during his preparations, having signed a mega four-year, $161 million contract in March.
Ja'Marr Chase looks to build on triple crown season in 2025
The 2025 season is unlikely to be as good as the previous year for Ja'Marr Chase. He won the rare Receiving Triple Crown, leading the league in receptions (127), receiving yards (1,708) and touchdowns (17) in the same year.
Despite his great individual performances, it was not a good year for the Cincinnati Bengals. The team finished with a 9-8 record, and despite a late-season surge, could not earn a spot in the AFC playoffs as a wild card.
Contract extensions for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have managed to keep the offensive core together for the long term. The Bengals, however, are still negotiating a new deal with star defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks (17) in 2024.
