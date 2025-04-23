“More of a prototype than Will Campbell”: Analyst predicts "pro-ready" LT to land at Raiders in 2025 NFL Draft

Will Campbell is regarded as one of the finest offensive linemen in this year's NFL draft. However, analyst Albert Breer believes that Texas' offensive tackle Kelvin Banks could be better suited to play in the big league.

Ad

Breer also felt that the Las Vegas Raiders could take Banks early with the No. 6 pick. But he wouldn't be surprised if the New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, or San Francisco 49ers drafted the Longhorns star in the first round.

"Banks is more of a prototype left tackle than Campbell, and is more polished and pro-ready than Membou -- even if his tape’s not as good as Campbell’s and his athletic ceiling isn’t as high as Membou’s," Breer wrote in a piece for SI on Tuesday. "I think he could go as high as No. 6 to the Raiders, and I wouldn’t be stunned to see him land at No. 9 (Saints), No. 10 (Bears) or No. 11 (49ers), either. Chicago, for what it’s worth, sent a big crew to his pro day in Austin."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Banks began his college career at Texas in 2022 and played three seasons with the program. He was named a Freshman All-American, a second-team All-American in 2023 and a Unanimous All-American in 2024. Banks also won the Outland Trophy, Lombardi Award and the Jacobs Blocking Trophy in his final year at Texas.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Now, it will be interesting to see where Banks lands in the NFL, with many projecting him to go as a top-10 pick.

Ad

LSU's Will Campbell closely linked with New England Patriots heading into 2025 NFL draft

LSU OT Will Campbell - Source: Imagn

Will Campbell has been closely linked with the New England Patriots for the past few months. The Patriots hold the No. 4 pick in this year's NFL draft and might look to bolster their offensive line.

Ad

Campbell recently spoke about how he would be excited to play for the Patriots if they take him in the draft.

"They have a great staff. I've had a chance to talk with them a lot. I'm just excited for whatever opportunity I get, whether that's them or whoever it might be," Campbell said in a recent interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, via ESPN's Mike Reiss. "...Obviously, I don't really know anything yet. They know more than I do, so I'm really just waiting until Thursday night to know more.”

Will Campbell played his entire three-year career at LSU. He earned two first-team All-SEC selections in his final two seasons at the program and was named a Consensus All-American in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.