NFL insider Mike Florio believes Aaron Rodgers and his off-field obsessions could impact the Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff outlook.

Rodgers has been known to speak his mind on political events, which some fans aren't a fan of. Floiro believes those obsessions have hindered his playing ability as of late, which will hurt the Steelers' playoff chances.

"The broader point is this," Florio wrote. "Rodgers’s in-season habit of appearing every Tuesday on McAfee’s show has been more trouble than it’s worth. If Rodgers is serious about being fully focused on football during what he’s “pretty sure” will be his best season.

"The team’s best interests (and his own) would include avoiding a platform in which he gets way too comfortable and says way too many things that will potentially cause way too much criticism and distraction from the task of winning as many football games as possible."

Florio believes the Steelers should try and make Rodgers just focus on the season and not get political.

The NFL insider thinks Rodgers can help Pittsburgh be a playoff team, as long as he is focused on football and not doing weekly political hits.

Aaron Rodgers 'pretty sure' 2025 NFL season is his last

Aaron Rodgers signed a one-year deal with the Steelers, as he says that is because this will likely be his final season.

Rodgers said his body has responded well, but he knows this season is likely it.

"Yeah, I'm pretty sure this is it," said Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show, via ESPN. "That's why we just did a one-year deal. Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on that or anything, so this was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had.

"I played 20 fricking years. It's been a long run. I've enjoyed it, and no better place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL with Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and great guys in the city that expects you to win."

Rodgers is a four-time NFL MVP and a one-time Super Bowl champion.

Rodgers and the Steelers will open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 on the road against the New York Jets.

