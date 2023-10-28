Morgan Freeman gets extremely blunt on Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift media craze effect on Chiefs fandom

Morgan Freeman had a blunt take on the phenomenon that is Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's reported relationship. Ever since the singer has started attending Kansas City Chiefs games to support the tight end, the media has gone berserk trying to track their every move.

The NFL has not been shy to jump on it either. From Taylor Swift-themed introductions to using her influence om social media to constantly panning over to her when there is chance, there have been multiple references to her. So much so that for many football fans who want to watch more of Travis Kelce than anyone he dates, it has become a distraction.

Morgan Freeman, it seems, falls in this category. He was on CBS when co-host Gayle King asked him,

“Let me ask you this before we go. I’ve heard from reliable sources — Wendy (Williams), the producer, — you’re a big Kansas City Chiefs fan. Is that true?”

When the actor confirmed that he is indeed a Chiefs fan, talk then turned to whether he has been following the latest developments in the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce affair. King asked,

“So how are you feeling about Taylor and Travis? Is it keeping you up at night? Are you in favor? What are you thinking, Morgan Freeman, about this?”

The actor replied in the way that only he can and said,

“I don’t think about them at all.”

Morgan Freeman more about Patrick Mahomes than Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Even though Morgan Freeman might be in the entertainmen business, he is not interested in what his happening with his fellow entertainer's life. Instead of expressing any interest in what Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might be doing, he stuck to football instead.

And he revealed that he is interested in Patrick Mahomes and what the Chiefs quarterback does on the field. He said that he appreciated that his favorite team's star had such a good arm but he also pointed out the quarterback's ability to scramble, which sometimes people overlook. He said,

“It’s great to watch Pat run, you know, escape. He’s got a rifle for an arm, that’s all good. That’s what I’m interested in.”

Luckily for Chiefs fans, there is good news on that front, whether you follow this budding relationship or not. Patrick Mahomes has led the team to a 6-1 record and the AFC top seed status and firmly in the conversation for a Super Bowl-repeat. Meanwhile, Travis Kelce continues to play better than ever since he became involved with Taylor Swift. It looks to be a win-win situation in every aspect.