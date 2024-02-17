"Most men would have rushed the stage": Robert Griffin III calls out Usher's Super Bowl halftime show with Alicia Keys

Super Bowl halftime shows often get seemingly a proportionately equal amount of attention as the game itself. Analysts, pundits and fans seem to have as many opinions about the game as they do about the halftime show, including Robert Griffin III.

The former Ravens and Redskins quarterback recently posted a video on his X account. In the video, he explains why he would be angry with singer Usher if Alicia Keys were his wife.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"[00:00:50] I'm not an actor," Griffin III says. "My wife's not an actress. We're not in that type of entertainment, so they might view it differently, but I don't. ... I feel like most men would have rushed the stage and been like, 'nah fam.' The way I looked at it was like, how would I feel? How would she feel if I was hugging another woman in front of 123 million? [00:01:09]"

One fan joked that Griffin III was warning Usher and posted the infamous video of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Keys and Usher's halftime show featured risque dancing. It included a part that saw the two embrace in what many would describe as a romantic move.

Super Bowl halftime show history

Eminem at Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

The modern spectacle of the Super Bowl halftime show wasn't always a live concert. Decades before Patrick Mahomes defeated every opponent not named Tom Brady in the Big Game, the Super Bowl's halftime show was not unlike a halftime show put on by a university.

Per CBS Sports, the first several halftime shows featured college marching bands. The University of Arizona, the Grambling State band and the Florida A&M bands played in the first several Super Bowl halftime shows. College marching bands were a yearly staple through the 1960s and early 1970s.

Some bands and singers began trickling into the performances through the late 1970s during the Pittsburgh Steelers' terrible towel era and 1980s. However, it was not until the 1990s that the show became the spectacle it's known as today.

In 1993, as the Dallas Cowboys were coming into their prime, Michael Jackson gave a memorable halftime performance. It kicked off a new era of musical greats taking the gridiron between the second and third quarters. Still, not every year featured a concert. In 1996, a pyrotechnics display and a helicopter landing served as the centerpieces of the halftime show.

However, not soon after, the shows became simple concerts with massive production values. Since the New England Patriots came to power around 2002, every halftime show can be described by naming a band or list of singers.

Recent Super Bowl halftime performers

2024 : Usher with special guests Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, Ludacris

: Usher with special guests Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, Ludacris 2023: Rihanna

Rihanna 2022: Eminem, Dr. Dre. Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige

Eminem, Dr. Dre. Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige 2021: The Weeknd

The Weeknd 2020: Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Emme Muniz

Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Emme Muniz 2019: Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi

Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi 2018: Justin Timberlake, The Tennessee Kids

Justin Timberlake, The Tennessee Kids 2017: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga 2016: Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars

Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars 2015: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott

Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott 2014: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers

Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers 2013: Beyonce

Beyonce 2012: Madonna

Madonna 2011: The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash

The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash 2010: The Who

The Who 2009: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band 2008: Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers 2007: Prince and the Florida A&M marching band

Prince and the Florida A&M marching band 2006: The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones 2005: Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney 2004: Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake

Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly and Justin Timberlake 2003: Shania Twain, No Doubt and Sting

Shania Twain, No Doubt and Sting 2002: U2