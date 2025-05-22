"Most overrated QB in the history of time" - NFL fans react as Trevor Lawrence gets compared to Daniel Jones in major stat

The Jacksonville Jaguars picked Trevor Lawrence in the 2021 NFL draft and he was considered a future superstar. However, he has led the team to just one playoff appearance in four seasons. Last season, Lawrence helped the Jaguars to a 3rd place finish in the AFC South with a 4-13 record.

On Wednesday, 'NFL on CBS' shared a comparison sheet. It compared Trevor Lawrence's first 60 games in the league with quarterback Daniel Jones, who was picked by the Giants in the 2019 NFL draft. In March, Jones signed a one-year deal to play with the Colts after being released by the Giants.

According to the stat sheet, Lawrence and Jones had similar statistics in the first 60 games of their career in the league. They recorded 14,000-plus passing yards and similar pass completion percentages. Lawrence had a 63.3% pass completion rate, whereas Jones mustered 64.0%.

Fans reacted to this comparison as some criticized Trevor Lawrence and labeled him as 'overrated'.

"Lawrence is the most overrated QB in the history of time," one fan commented.

"Been saying for years that Jones is legitimately better than Lawrence and I'm glad the rest of the world is slowly starting to catch up," another fan said.

"Trevor Lawrence is just the white Jadeveon Clowney. Everyone thought they were better than they were because they were kind of good in college," this fan wrote.

Others believed neither quarterback lived up to their first-round draft status.

"A #1 overall pick and a #6 overall pick. So it just looks like two underachieving players for me," this fan said.

"Neither looks like a QB, they should be proud of that 1 win," another fan wrote.

"Both career backups...at best," one fan commented

Daniel Jones led the New York Giants to just one playoff appearance. They made it to the divisional rounds of the 2022 postseason, where their Super Bowl dreams ended at the hands of the Eagles.

Trevor Lawrence shares his first impression of Travis Hunter

This year, the Jaguars traded up in the draft to acquire two-way star Travis Hunter with the second pick. Hunter spent the last two seasons with the Buffs and was the 2024 Heisman winner.

During media availability on Monday, Trevor Lawrence was questioned about his thoughts on Hunter. The quarterback heaped praise on the two-way star's talent and skills.

"He's got a lot of juice," Lawrence said. "He can run all day, a lot of energy.....and then as far as talent, it kind of speaks for itself. Ball skills, runs after the catch, he's very explosive. Just didn't realize how explosive he was in and out of cuts. You know he's impressive to watch."

The Jaguars begin their 2025 campaign with a season opener against the Panthers on September 7. It will be interesting to see if they can qualify for the playoffs and be a serious Super Bowl contender.

