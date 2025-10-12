"Most pathetic": NFL insider blasts Aaron Glenn's team after Jets' poor first half vs Broncos in London

Aaron Glenn has not had a great start to his career as the New York Jets' coach. After suffering five defeats in as many games, the Jets are currently down 10-6 at halftime against the Denver Broncos in their Week 7 clash in London.

The Jets looked poor in offense, and NFL insider Ari Meirov slammed the team for one ot its drives in the second quarter.

"The #Jets just had the most pathetic two-minute drive I've ever seen," Meirov tweeted.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate The #Jets just had the most pathetic two-minute drive I've ever seen.

Heading into Week 6, the Jets were the only team without a win. If they don't turn things around in the second half against Denver, New York could slump to its sixth straight loss this season.

Some have criticized Glenn for being too conservative with his play-calling and decision-making with the Jets.

Aaron Glenn never served as a head coach before New York Jets job

New York Jets HC Aaron Glenn

Aaron Glenn did not have head coaching experience before the New York Jets hired him in January.

Glenn played in the NFL as a cornerback for 15 years, from 1994 to 2008. He had stints with the Jets, Houston Texans, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints.

In 2014, the Cleveland Browns hired Glenn as their assistant defensive backs coach. He held the role for two years.

In 2016, the New Orleans Saints hired Glenn as their defensive backs coach, a position he held for five years.

In 2021, the Detroit Lions hired Glenn as their defensive coordinator. He was with the franchise for four years.

Glenn is currently in his first year as the Jets' head coach. The Jets last made the playoffs in the 2010 season. Given their poor start to this season, it's unlikely they will make the postseason in Glenn's first year.

