"This is so not true" - Demaryius Thomas’ mother slams NGO on IG for wrongly using late NFL WR's name 

Demaryius Thomas passed away at the age of 33 at his home due to a medical issue. However, the late wide receiver's mother, Katrina Stuckey Smith, is not pleased with an organization that claims to have been founded by her late son.

A non-profit organization called The Gladiators Hub tweeted that the late Denver Broncos receiver was their founder.

The tweet comprised a picture of the late wide receiver with the words "Welcome to the hub, brother! Demaryius Thomas, founder" written at the bottom.

The tweet read:

"The Gladiators' Hub is a Non-Profit Organization founded by late NFL Superbowl Champion and Four-Time Pro-Bowler Demaryius Thomas, the beloved Broncos #88 established post-mortem in his honor."

GLADIATORS HUB @Gladiators_Hub The Gladiators' Hub is a Non-Profit Organization founded by late NFL Superbowl Champion and Four-Time Pro-Bowler Demaryius Thomas, the beloved Broncos #88 established post-mortem in his honor. The Gladiators' Hub is a Non-Profit Organization founded by late NFL Superbowl Champion and Four-Time Pro-Bowler Demaryius Thomas, the beloved Broncos #88 established post-mortem in his honor. https://t.co/F9wii3BIpA

Katrina Stuckey Smith took to Instagram to share her anger with The Gladiator's Hub, saying her son never founded the organization and commenting on the lengths some will go for the sake of credibility:

“This is so not true. This is was not founded by DT. Do your own research and come to your own conclusions. It’s sad the length some people will go through to try and get the credibility, respect, and support DT have from so many people.”

She went on to write that neither she nor the late wide receiver's father, Bobby Thomas, ever consented to the creation of the foundation:

“The permission to try and create this nonprofit wasn’t given by his father nor myself to anyone”

Tributes to Demaryius Thomas after his passing

The Denver Broncos are honoring the late receiver with his #88 jersey on the field

After the wideout's shocking death, tributes poured in, including one from Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. Manning played the final four seasons of his career with Denver. The quarterback spoke of the receiver and how he was a better person than he was a player. Manning also said that the late wideout was a Hall of Famer player:

"DT was a better person than he was a player, and he was a Hall of Fame player. That tells you how good of a person he was. He treated my kids like they were his own. He was there for every teammate's charity event. ... Absolutely devastated."

The Broncos released a statement about the wideout, who played nine of his 11 seasons with the team. They say how adored he was by the franchise, his teammates, and the fans, and that he was one of the best players in Broncos' history:

"We are devastated and completely heartbroken by the sudden, tragic passing of Demaryius Thomas. DT was beloved by our entire organization, his teammates and coaches, and our fans. Recently retiring as a Bronco, we were very much looking forward to celebrating Demaryius for years to come as one of the greatest players in franchise history."

Denver Broncos @Broncos We are devastated and completely heartbroken.



Demaryius' humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him. We are devastated and completely heartbroken.Demaryius' humility, warmth, kindness and infectious smile will always be remembered by those who knew him and loved him. https://t.co/0GLZIr6UP3

The late wideout's former Broncos teammate, linebacker DeMarcus Ware, posted a picture with the late wideout, writing "heartbroken" in the caption.

The late wideout announced his retirement from the league in June last year with a short video, flashing a peace sign and his endearing smile:

"I'm Demaryius Thomas. I finally came to a decision to hang it up. I'm going to retire and I'm going to retire a Denver Bronco. I'm done and I did well."

