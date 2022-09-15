"We'd be in jail" - Mother of victim slams Britt Reid's plea deal, calling it a product of ex-Chiefs assistant coach's privilege 

The mother of one of former Kansas City Chiefs assistant Britt Reid's victims spoke about the plea deal he received last year. Felicia Miller was interviewed by "Good Morning America" and called the plea deal "a slap on the wrist." She implied that the plea deal, which reduced his potential prison sentence from seven to four years, was the result of his privilege. Miller said:

"If anybody else had did that — if we had did that, any of us hit his car, being drunk and hitting his car, injuring one of his kids, we'd be in jail."

The former Chiefs linebackers coach made a court appearance to plead guilty to driving while impaired as a result of the crash that injured Ariel Miller, who was five years old at the time, and four others.

Reid was behind the wheel of his pickup truck, driving near GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, when he hit two cars that had stopped along the side of the highway. At his hearing, Reid expressed regret for his actions last February:

"I regret what I did. I made a huge mistake. I apologize to the family. I didn't mean to hurt anyone."

@kmbc BREAKING: Former Chiefs coach Britt Reid enters a plea of guilty for a deal of no more than 4 years in prison after a crash that seriously injured a young girl in 2021. BREAKING: Former Chiefs coach Britt Reid enters a plea of guilty for a deal of no more than 4 years in prison after a crash that seriously injured a young girl in 2021.@kmbc

In response, Miller disagreed with the ex-Chiefs coach's pleas deal at the hearing:

"My family and I are opposed to the plea deal. I don't think he should receive it."

Reid's sentencing hearing will be on October 28.

What happended to Miller as a result of the ex-Chiefs actions?

Ariel was one of two children seated in the back of a silver Chevrolet Traverse who was injured in the accident. Another child suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The crash left Ariel in a coma for 11 days.

kctv5.com/2022/09/14/ari… Following the crash involving Britt Reid, Felicia Miller said her daughter didn’t recognize her own mother when she woke from her coma. Following the crash involving Britt Reid, Felicia Miller said her daughter didn’t recognize her own mother when she woke from her coma.kctv5.com/2022/09/14/ari…

Back in 2017, the former Chiefs assistant also pled guilty to driving under the influence and drug charges after driving his car into a shopping cart in a sporting goods store's parking lot.

