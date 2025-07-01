"Motivated to be f***ing accountable" - Travis Kelce admits to ditching off-field distractions following crushing Super Bowl LIX loss to Eagles

Travis Kelce is perhaps one of the most famous NFL players today. Recently, the Kansas City Chiefs star revealed what he is doing to overcome last year's failures. The Philadelphia Eagles, which won their second Lombardi trophy, spoiled the Chiefs' campaign for a three-peat.

While speaking in a recent edition of the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast on Monday, Travis Kelce opened up about how he spends his offseason.

"I think the biggest thing is you just kind of refocus on where your attention is in the offseason," Kelce said (Timestamp: 1:36:23). "I think last year, really the past like three years, I’ve had a lot of attention on taking a step away from football to figure out what I’m doing afterward and make sure I set that up, setting myself up for the future."

Kelce further added that he did not take on any big projects this year to focus solely on improving his game. The Chiefs star then stated he's entering the last year of his contract, and he wants to give it his all while also reflecting on how last season went:

"I’ve kind of always had that mentality in the offseason, but I took on bigger projects. This year, I kind of put all that to the side. I'm like, 'man, I'm going into the last year of my contract, 13th year, I want to make this dream that I've always had, the best it's ever been.'

"I think I failed last year in a lot of different ways for my guys on the field, in terms of being a leader, in terms of being prepared and ready to rock and I'm motivated to f***ing be accountable for the guys."

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were spotted in New York enjoying a date night

While Travis Kelce is laser-focused on the upcoming NFL campaign, he is also enjoying the downtime with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The pop icon and the Kansas City Chiefs star were seen in Manhattan on Saturday, days after Swift performed at Tight End University in Nashville.

Kelce was also in Nashville, enjoying Swift's show backstage. With the Chiefs' OTAs wrapping up and Swift also having a downtime from touring, the couple can enjoy a few dates before they get busy in their endeavors.

