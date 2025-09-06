"This broadcast is a disgrace" - Mr. Beast grilled by fans for hosting pregame show during Chiefs-Chargers Brazil clash

Mr. Beast claims to have "bought" the NFL, and while he is far from doing so, he has captured fans' attention - for the wrong reasons.
On Friday, the YouTuber hosted the pregame show for the Los Angeles Chargers-Kansas City Chiefs clash in Sao Paulo, Brazil. This came after he posted a video of himself "buying" the NFL from commissioner Roger Goodell, then "expanding" each team's roster to 54 with the addition of a YouTuber, which can be seen below:
Unfortunately for him, there was much anger from fans:
"Get this Mr beast shit off my screen," one demanded.
"Mr beast ruined nfl experience," another lamented.
"(NFL having) Mr beast on tonight is beyond ridiculous and stupid. wtf" another retched.
In a press release, Mr. Beast, born Jimmy Donaldson, was open about his excitement at working with the NFL - something that he described as "an incredible experience" and a "go big or go home" situation, even by the standards that his content sets:
"We're at this culture-changing moment in entertainment and with the first live NFL game broadcasting on YouTube for free this Friday, we're showing the world that the most engaging way to experience sports is with the creators you love."
Meanwhile, Roger Goodell praised the YouTuber's involvement in "the most accessible game in NFL history":
"Integrating Mr. Beast and some of the world's top creators will make this free experience even more special for fans of all ages."
Mr. Beast's past NFL stunt, explained
This is not the first time Mr. Beast has done an NFL-related stunt, however.
Back in November 2023, he signed a two-day, $10 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as part of a video that saw him and some friends do six jobs and compare their pay.
It was the last and highest-paying job he attempted, and it began with meeting general manager Jason Licht and doing workouts at the team facilities before a game against the Atlanta Falcons. He then met head coach Todd Bowles and was assigned a kicker spot.
He missed a field goal attempt, so he switched to quarterback, finding Chris Godwin for a touchdown. Then he met linebacker Shaquil Griffin, chatted with former quarterback Tom Brady, and was fitted for a uniform.
Come gametime, Mr. Beast told the Buccaneers that if they led by 100 points, he would get game time. It did not happen - the Falcons won 16-13. Afterward, he called it "the craziest thing I've ever done" and something he never thought he would be allowed to do.
