"This broadcast is a disgrace" - Mr. Beast grilled by fans for hosting pregame show during Chiefs-Chargers Brazil clash

Mr. Beast claims to have "bought" the NFL, and while he is far from doing so, he has captured fans' attention - for the wrong reasons.

Ad

On Friday, the YouTuber hosted the pregame show for the Los Angeles Chargers-Kansas City Chiefs clash in Sao Paulo, Brazil. This came after he posted a video of himself "buying" the NFL from commissioner Roger Goodell, then "expanding" each team's roster to 54 with the addition of a YouTuber, which can be seen below:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Unfortunately for him, there was much anger from fans:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Johnny Chase @Johnothandrama Mr Beast ruined football. This broadcast is a disgrace

Ad

G-Love @TokenBK1 This YouTube Chargers-Chiefs pregame is so fucking trash. We don't give a fuck about Mr. Beast or any of these content creators with NFL

Ad

🤕(sick pants) @SureThing_Buddy “mr beast” on the pregame show what the fuck happened to this league

Ad

"Get this Mr beast shit off my screen," one demanded.

"Mr beast ruined nfl experience," another lamented.

"(NFL having) Mr beast on tonight is beyond ridiculous and stupid. wtf" another retched.

In a press release, Mr. Beast, born Jimmy Donaldson, was open about his excitement at working with the NFL - something that he described as "an incredible experience" and a "go big or go home" situation, even by the standards that his content sets:

Ad

"We're at this culture-changing moment in entertainment and with the first live NFL game broadcasting on YouTube for free this Friday, we're showing the world that the most engaging way to experience sports is with the creators you love."

Meanwhile, Roger Goodell praised the YouTuber's involvement in "the most accessible game in NFL history":

"Integrating Mr. Beast and some of the world's top creators will make this free experience even more special for fans of all ages."

Ad

Mr. Beast's past NFL stunt, explained

This is not the first time Mr. Beast has done an NFL-related stunt, however.

Back in November 2023, he signed a two-day, $10 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as part of a video that saw him and some friends do six jobs and compare their pay.

It was the last and highest-paying job he attempted, and it began with meeting general manager Jason Licht and doing workouts at the team facilities before a game against the Atlanta Falcons. He then met head coach Todd Bowles and was assigned a kicker spot.

Ad

He missed a field goal attempt, so he switched to quarterback, finding Chris Godwin for a touchdown. Then he met linebacker Shaquil Griffin, chatted with former quarterback Tom Brady, and was fitted for a uniform.

Come gametime, Mr. Beast told the Buccaneers that if they led by 100 points, he would get game time. It did not happen - the Falcons won 16-13. Afterward, he called it "the craziest thing I've ever done" and something he never thought he would be allowed to do.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.