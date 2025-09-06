  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "This broadcast is a disgrace" - Mr. Beast grilled by fans for hosting pregame show during Chiefs-Chargers Brazil clash

"This broadcast is a disgrace" - Mr. Beast grilled by fans for hosting pregame show during Chiefs-Chargers Brazil clash

By Andre Castillo
Published Sep 06, 2025 01:51 GMT
Love, Death + Robots - NY Special Screening - Source: Getty
Mr. Beast collaborates with the NFL for Chiefs-Chargers Sao Paulo game - Source: Getty

Mr. Beast claims to have "bought" the NFL, and while he is far from doing so, he has captured fans' attention - for the wrong reasons.

Ad

On Friday, the YouTuber hosted the pregame show for the Los Angeles Chargers-Kansas City Chiefs clash in Sao Paulo, Brazil. This came after he posted a video of himself "buying" the NFL from commissioner Roger Goodell, then "expanding" each team's roster to 54 with the addition of a YouTuber, which can be seen below:

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Unfortunately for him, there was much anger from fans:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
Ad
"Get this Mr beast shit off my screen," one demanded.
"Mr beast ruined nfl experience," another lamented.
"(NFL having) Mr beast on tonight is beyond ridiculous and stupid. wtf" another retched.

In a press release, Mr. Beast, born Jimmy Donaldson, was open about his excitement at working with the NFL - something that he described as "an incredible experience" and a "go big or go home" situation, even by the standards that his content sets:

Ad
"We're at this culture-changing moment in entertainment and with the first live NFL game broadcasting on YouTube for free this Friday, we're showing the world that the most engaging way to experience sports is with the creators you love."

Meanwhile, Roger Goodell praised the YouTuber's involvement in "the most accessible game in NFL history":

"Integrating Mr. Beast and some of the world's top creators will make this free experience even more special for fans of all ages."
Ad

Mr. Beast's past NFL stunt, explained

This is not the first time Mr. Beast has done an NFL-related stunt, however.

Back in November 2023, he signed a two-day, $10 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as part of a video that saw him and some friends do six jobs and compare their pay.

It was the last and highest-paying job he attempted, and it began with meeting general manager Jason Licht and doing workouts at the team facilities before a game against the Atlanta Falcons. He then met head coach Todd Bowles and was assigned a kicker spot.

Ad

He missed a field goal attempt, so he switched to quarterback, finding Chris Godwin for a touchdown. Then he met linebacker Shaquil Griffin, chatted with former quarterback Tom Brady, and was fitted for a uniform.

Come gametime, Mr. Beast told the Buccaneers that if they led by 100 points, he would get game time. It did not happen - the Falcons won 16-13. Afterward, he called it "the craziest thing I've ever done" and something he never thought he would be allowed to do.

youtube-cover
About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications