The NFL could have another celebrity in its midst as YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, was seen at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game decked out in full uniform.

Some fans already have had enough of Taylor Swift-mania as she is, at times, on the football broadcast more than the actual football as she attends Kansas City Chiefs games. It looks like fans could have another Swift-like situation in Donaldson, as he was in attendance for the Buccaneers' clash against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fans react as MrBeast is seen in full Buccaneers uniform

With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce still the flavor of the month as the rumored pair seem to have taken the NFL world and, in truth, everything else by storm.

They are on every TV, newspaper and magazine, and now we could have a similar situation with MrBeast, but one fan isn't happy about it and wrote:

"Oh, great, another Taylor swift situation."

Other NFL fans have given their thoughts on Jimmy Donaldson suited in a full Tampa Bay uniform as he posed for photos and signed autographs.

As we can see, some fans aren't ready for another Swift situation, while others think that Donaldson wouldn't do so well on the football field.

Is this another Taylor Swift situation?

Most NFL fans by now know the situation with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. After attending one game at Arrowhead Stadium to watch Kelce, the national media has had a field day with the pair.

With so many new eyeballs on NFL games due to Swift being in attendance at games, naturally, the league milked it for all it was worth, but it came at the cost of fans' frustrations.

During games, there were so many cut-away shots at Taylor Swift that many NFL faithful started complaining on social media. With MrBeast being seen in a Buccaneers uniform, fans think this might not be another Swift situation.

We aren't sure if it will get to that magnitude, but Jimmy Donaldson was simply at one Buccaneers game. If he is seen at other games, then the Swift comparisons might get some credence.