Wait, what? MSNBC host claims Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa concussion controversy is proof of NFL’s disregard for black players

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a horrific head injury in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals following which he showed signs of a concussion.

What made the matter even more concerning was the fact that he had suffered a head injury just days before in the game against the Buffalo Bills, but was cleared to play against Cincinnati.

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross recently spoke about Tagovailoa's horrific injury and claimed that the league doesn't care about black players. As per Outkick, here's what Cross said:

"To see all these black men crashing into each other with a bunch of white owners, white coaches, and the complete disregard for black bodies and black life … it just represents a larger issue."

Tua Tagovailoa told to "retire" by CTE expert and famous neuropathologist, Bennet Omalu after being stretchered off the field with a severe concussion. The 2015 Will Smith movie "Concussion" is based on Omalu's studies

The NFL is comprised of a majority of black athletes and the safety of the players should be the utmost priority for the teams and the league as a whole. Since Tagovailoa's injury, teams have begun to be extra cautious regarding concussions and have benched players when neccesary.

Tua Tagovailoa is set to return to training for Dolphins this week

Following the injury suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals, Tua Tagovailoa sat out the Dolphins' next game against the New York Jets. However, he is expected to make his return to light training activities this week.

The player is progressing well on his path to full fitness, but is unlikely to play in Week 6 against the Minnesota Vikings. Dolphins fans would love to have their quarterback back on the field, but his health will remain a top priority.

More from me and nfl.com/news/dolphins-… #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will return to the field and throw today as part of his progression through concussion protocol, sources say. Highly unlikely to play Sunday vs. the #Vikings , but he's headed in the right direction.More from me and @RapSheet #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will return to the field and throw today as part of his progression through concussion protocol, sources say. Highly unlikely to play Sunday vs. the #Vikings, but he's headed in the right direction.More from me and @RapSheet: nfl.com/news/dolphins-… https://t.co/jQsrnM8Shz

In Tua Tagovailoa's absence, the Dolphins lost to the Jets 40-17 in Week 5 as backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater also got hurt while playing, leaving Skylar Thompson to finish the game.

The Dolphins' chances against the Vikings in Week 6 look quite bleak. It will be interesting to see how they fare without their franchise quarterback, who edges closer to his much-awaited return.

