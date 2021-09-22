Aaron Rodgers finally reveals the special occasion for which he is growing his hair

Aaaron Rodgers and co bounced back in style after a poor opening week at the 2021 NFL season. The Green Bay Packers were blown away 38-3 by the New Orleans Saints in week one. However, courtesy of a brilliant game from Rodgers, they were able to stage a comeback in week two against the Detroit Lions. After a close first half, Rodgers showcased his class to outshine the Lions 17-35 on the night.

In the season opener, Rodgers and the Packers just did not look at the races. The reigning NFL MVP went 15/28 for 133 yards and two interceptions before he was benched for Jordan Love. The Packers converted on third down just 10 percent of their tries while the Saints went at 50 percent.

Facing Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions at Lambeau, Rodgers was essentially perfect as he threw four touchdowns in the 35-17 win.

After throwing two interceptions against the Saints, Rodgers took care of the football en route to an easy win. It has helped the Packers move to 1-1 on the season. Next up for Rodgers and his Green Packers are the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are so far unbeaten this season.

The Packers were expected to beat the Lions and they did it rather easily. However, the 49ers are a different proposition and we will get to see what Green Bay is about come Sunday.

As he does every week, Aaron Rodgers made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. Speaking on the show, Green Bay’s No.12 revealed why he has grown out his hair. We are used to seeing it short and trimmed, yet for some reason this year Rodgers has chosen to keep it rather long.

What is the reason for Aaron Rodgers' long hair?

On Pat McAfee’s show, the reigning NFL MVP stated that the reason he is growing his hair out is that it will play a part in his Halloween costume.

Given that Halloween is still over a month away, this sent fans into a frenzy thinking just what Rodgers could dress up as with that long hair.

Many have stated that possible Thor or even Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star Wars. In reality the possibilities are endless, and we are going to have to wait to see just exactly what or who Rodgers chooses to dress up as.

