Muhammad Wilkerson arrested: Ex-Jets DE in jail over DUI, gun charges

Former NFL defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson was arrested recently after police say he drove while he was drunk and had a loaded gun below his driver's seat. TMZ Sports obtained court documents that state that the former DE was first pulled over by officers in New Jersey all the way back on December 22, 2023 at about 7 am.

During the incident, police believed he may have been under the influence of alcohol. They cited a "strong odor of alcohol" that they could smell coming off the former player's vehicle.

Muhammad Wilkerson arrested on DUI and gun charges

Officers said that the ex-New York Jets star told them he had been at a New York City nightclub. Not long after that, the documents say that he failed field sobriety tests administered to him.

Wilkerson was eventually placed under arrest. Leter on, police searched his vehicle and were able to find an open bottle of tequila as well as an FN 509 Tactical Handgun with 11 bullets in it.

According to Wilkerson, the gun was initially bought in Florida but the ex-NFL player didn't provide any documentation to back that claim up. Since the initial arrest, Wilkerson has been hit with more than a few charges including operating a vehicle while under the influence and unlawful possession of a handgun.

Muhammad Wilkerson was arrested again

He is expected to appear in court for proceedings next month. It is not the first time the defensive player has been accused of drinking and driving, and it's not the first time he's been arrested for such, either. The ex-DE got a DWI in 2019 and 2020.

Wilkerson was a first-round NFL draft selection in the 2011 Draft, going before Cameron Heyward, Andy Dalton, Colin Kaepernick, Justin Houston, KJ Wright and many other eventual stars.

He would play until 2018, all with the Jets save that final season in which he suited up for the Green Bay Packers. He was a one-time Pro Bowl player.