Multi-million dollar scam involving Packers Hall of Famer Brett Favre sees major development

The multi-million-dollar welfare scam in Mississippi involving Brett Favre just had a major update that could prove to be a positive for the retired quarterback.

Mississippi Today reported that the state’s welfare department fired attorney Brad Pigott, who was originally hired to get to the bottom of Favre's potentially criminal behavior.

The dismissal came in the wake of his exploration into a $5 million payment to the University of Southern Mississippi. He was investigating the involvement of former NFL quarterback Brett Favre and former Mississippi governor Phil Bryant in the case. NBC Sports' Mike Florio added more context on Pigott's dismissal from the investigation.

"The firing happened roughly a week after he sent a subpoena to the University of Southern Mississippi aimed at exploring why and how the school received $5 million in welfare funds to build a volleyball stadium."

Pigott provided his own response, saying that he was fired for being dilligent in his efforts. He added that since people will be behind bars as a result of this, the state of Mississippi should be trying to be veracious during this process:

“All I did, and I believe all that caused me to be terminated from representing the department or having anything to do with the litigation, was to try to get the truth about all of that. People are going to go to jail over this, at least the state should be willing to find out the truth of what happened.”

What crime Brett Favre reportedly committed

Favre was supposed to write a $5 million check to fund the construction of a new volleyball stadium, with his daughter being on the Golden Eagles women's volleyball team. Instead, he asked the Mississippi Community Education Center to use federal welfare money.

Pigott condemned the alleged behavior as a proud Mississippian while speaking to the New York Times on the matter:

“I’m a born-and-raised Mississippian, and this particular kind of fraud was just an especially offensive failure to use money to serve what [federal] law calls ‘needy families,’ of which we have an excess supply in Mississippi, and do have great, great needs."

"I found it especially offensive that they so cavalierly spent so many millions of dollars intended to remove poverty in this state, and instead spend it on each other and celebrity figures and corporations and their favorite institutions.”

Pigott believes that his own personal politics as the former U.S. Attorney appointed by Bill Clinton were the reason he was removed from the Brett Favre-USM scandal.

