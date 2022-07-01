Report: Lawsuit states two therapists had 'sexual relations with multiple Texans players'

The Houston Texans have recently found themselves in hot water. Dragged into the spotlight and the legal troubles of former franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson, things are going from bad to worse for Houston.

The franchise is now involved in a lawsuit that involves multiple players from the team. There's an allegation that therapists at the Genuine Touch spa had sexual relations with several players from the franchise. At least one of those therapists was terminated for those actions.

According to the lawsuit, Houston was aware of what the players were doing at the spa:

“There is an allegation in this lawsuit that at least two Genuine Touch therapists had sexual relations with multiple Texans players, the Texans knew of this activity, and at least one Genuine Touch therapist was fired due to sexual activity with Texans players.”

The lawsuit comes on the heels of Deshaun Watson settling 20 of his 24 civil lawsuits claiming sexual misconduct. Tony Buzbee, the attorney for the plaintiffs in the civil lawsuits, recently filed a lawsuit against the organization, saying they were culpable in Watson’s behavior:

“Suffice it to say, the overwhelming evidence collected indicating that Houston enabled Watson’s behavior is incredibly damning. We believe the Texans knew or most certainly should have known of Watson’s conduct. Beyond that, we believe the filing speaks for itself.”

The petition also asserts that Watson continually refused to have massages at the team’s facility. It stipulates that he didn’t want to utilize Genuine Touch, which is the massage therapy provider for the franchise.

The lawsuit goes on to say that in June 2020, the proprietor of Genuine Touch told the team that the quarterback was seeking massages elsewhere, saying:

“Watson was putting himself in danger of contracting Covid, or getting himself sued.”

Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans

Former Houston QB Deshaun Watson

A report by Jenny Vrentas of the New York Times states that Watson booked massage therapy appointments with at least 66 different females in a span of 17 months from the fall of 2019 through the spring of last year.

The quarterback previously noted openly that he hired about 40 different therapists in his five seasons in Houston.

The NFL are nearing the conclusion of their own investigation into the quarterback's behavior. He faces a possible season-long suspension from the NFL for violating their personal conduct policy. It is believed that a decision on his future should be made soon.

As to what this means for Houston, we’ll see if the league investigates the recent set of allegations against them.

