  • "My baby always comes to play": Cam Skattebo's mom Becky beams in pride over Giants RB's performance vs. Chiefs despite SNF loss

By Arnold
Modified Sep 23, 2025 12:21 GMT
NFL: New York Jets at New York Giants - Source: Imagn
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo was one of the better-performing players for the team in their 22-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3 on Sunday night. Skattebo had 60 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, along with 61 yards on six receptions, leading his team in all those statistics.

When Skattebo's mother, Becky, caught a glimpse of the RB's bright start to his rookie career with the Giants, she flaunted being a proud parent on X.

"Never any doubt. My baby always comes to play." Becky tweeted.
Skattebo finished fifth in the voting for the 2024 Heisman Trophy in his final season at Arizona State. The Giants took former Sun Devils RB with the fourth round of this year's NFL draft.

In three games for the Giants so far, Skattebo has recorded 102 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries. He also has 87 yards on 10 receptions.

However, despite Skattebo's solid start to the season, the Giants are yet to win a game. They have lost to the Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, and Chiefs in their three games.

Cam Skattebo and Giants will square off against LA Chargers in Week 4

New York Giants RB Cam Skattebo - Source: Getty
Cam Skattebo and the Giants will face the LA Chargers in Week 4 of the 2025 season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The Chargers have had a perfect start to the season, beating the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos in their three games so far. LA is on an excellent run and will aim to continue its unbeaten start.

The Giants are under pressure to get their first win of the season. There is also a possibility that they might start rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart against the Chargers amid Russell Wilson's struggles. Skattebo is also expected to play an important role in New York's offense to help the team snap its losing streak.

