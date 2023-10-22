“My biggest nightmare” - NFL fans not impressed by Taylor Swift linking up with Brittany Mahomes in Travis Kelce’s suite at Arrowhead Stadium 

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 22 to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

The pop star was seated beside Patrick Mahomes' wife in Travis Kelce's suite. The two women seemed to have a gala time while dancing and cheering for the Chiefs prior to kickoff.

Brittany was also holding her son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III while taking in the atmosphere. Meanwhile, Swift was seen enjoying the festivities, swaying her head from side to side.

However, most NFL fans weren't too pleased with the attention the two girls were receiving. Some took to social media to express their displeasure at Brittany and Swift vibing at the game.

One wrote:

"My biggest nightmare"

Another added:

"WE DONT CARE"

A third commented:

"OH GOD PLEASE MAKE IT STOP"

A fourth said:

"The 2 most hated people in the nfl. Yikes."

Here are a few more reactions to Brittany and Swift dancing together at Arrowhead Stadium:

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes’ friendship timeline

Amid Taylor Swift's newly reported romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the music star has also gotten close with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

October 1, 2023

On Oct. 1, Swift and Brittany watched the Chiefs take on the New York Jets at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

October 12, 2023

On Thursday, Oct.12, they were spotted embracing and celebrating Kansas City's win over the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead.

Apart from watching Chiefs games together, the new gal pals have been seen hanging out quite often. Recently, Brittany attended a dinner in New York City with Swift, alongside the pop star's friends Blake Lively and Sophie Turner.

October 22, 2023

Brittany and Swift were also present at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Oct. 22.