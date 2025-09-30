"My bullsh*t nose went up": Broncos HC Sean Payton makes feelings clear on Eagles' tush push play ahead of Week 4 clash against Nick Sirianni's team

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton has spoken to the media before his team faces the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend. During this conference, Payton gave his opinion on the infamous "Tush push" play that the Eagles have become known for.

"When health and safety was pulled into that, which might be the safest play in football, my bulls—t nose kinda went up. Look, it’s a quarterback sneak and, I think, credit Philadelphia. Take a peek at this past week’s touchdown off the tush push look and it was a sweep to the left. I’m one that looks at it, you know, as long as the line of scrimmage is clean, it’s a well-run quarterback sneak. When you really evaluate it, it’s more the technique of the sneak than the push.”

In the last few weeks, the debate surrounding the tush push has intensified. Those who want in banned state that the play is dangerous, and the NFL are being stricter on the officiating surrounding the play.

Payton does not believe that this play is dangerous and thinks that it is the "safest play" in the entire sport. He thinks that the play is a well perfected quarterback sneak rather than a rugby like scrum that the play has been compared to by its detractors.

The Tush Push is likely to be used by the Eagles in their game with the Broncos this weekend. If the Eagles intend to use it in the same way that they used it against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend, expect some different plays to arise out of the normal Tush push formation.

This is likely a sign that their opponents are stopping the usual Tush push, and now Philly will use the formation to trick their opponents into thinking the play will happen. Payton will need to make sure that his Broncos do not fall victim to this.

Sean Payton climbs the regular season wins rankings

The Broncos win at the weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals was a historic one in the career of Payton.

This was his 172nd regular season win. This puts him 16th overall and equal to Bill Parcells, who Payton worked under in the early parts of his career.

A win against the Eagles this weekend would allow him to overtake Parcells in the standings and could even pass Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh (173 wins) on this list as well in the coming weeks.

