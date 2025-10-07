  • home icon
  "My cat knows more about football": NFL fans react as Zac Taylor makes feelings known on Joe Flacco trade to Bengals

“My cat knows more about football”: NFL fans react as Zac Taylor makes feelings known on Joe Flacco trade to Bengals

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 07, 2025 20:21 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
“My cat knows more about football”: NFL fans react as Zac Taylor makes feelings known on Joe Flacco trade to Bengals (Credit: IMAGN)

The Cincinnati Bengals surprised the NFL world on Tuesday when they traded for Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco. Four weeks after Joe Burrow went down with a toe injury and Jake Browning took over as QB1 (1-3), the Bengals made a move with their divisional rival to add the Super Bowl champion to the roster.

Zac Taylor shared his impressions on having Flacco in the building amid a 2-3 start to the season. The coach had nothing but positive things to say about the 40-year-old, who will play for the third AFC North team in his career.

"Joe is an experienced quarterback with a history of winning," Taylor said. "He is a leader with a skill set that will fit our personnel well. He is a gifted passer with a strong arm, and we are excited to have him on our team."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Taylor's words didn't sit well with many fans, who disagreed with his words on social media.

"Because Taylor knows what he's talking about. My cat knows more about football," one fan said.
"and he’s also a thousand years old," another fan said.
"Yall don’t even believe this s**t," another fan wrote.
Others questioned whether the Bengals' offensive line would be able to protect Joe Flacco.

"How fast is his 40 because the O-Line is asleep lmaoooo," one fan said.
"Hope he has health insurance," another fan said.
"With that Oline he’s dead by week 14," another fan wrote.

The Bengals received a sixth-round draft pick alongside Joe Flacco, while the Browns received a fifth-rounder.

How did Joe Flacco fare with the Browns?

After a rocky 2024 season with the Indianapolis Colts, Joe Flacco returned to the Browns in the offseason, reuniting with the team he led to its most recent playoff appearance.

This time, however, he couldn't get things going as before, struggling to connect with his receivers. Flacco went 93 of 160 (58.1%) for 815 yards and two touchdowns. In contrast, he was intercepted six times and was sacked nine times.

The Browns (1-4) benched Flacco ahead of the Week 5 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Rookie Dillon Gabriel took over from Flacco, who found a new opportunity on Tuesday.

Cincinnati has terrific pass catchers and Flacco could maximize their chances to win games. However, it will depend on whether he can find his best version and if the Bengals' offensive line provides the protection he needs.

