"My daughter could coach Aaron Rodgers": O.J. Simpson trashes Nathaniel Hackett's coaching, flames Jets OC's 'horrible' game plan

Is Nathaniel Hackett the wrong offensive coordinator for the New York Jets? Former All-Pro running back O.J. Simpson believes the team needs someone better. In a video posted to the social media platform, X, Simpson spoke about the New York Jets/Dallas Cowboys game.

Simpson said that he didn't know much about Hackett. However, he knows that he's not much of a fan of his work with the Jets offense.

"Everyone's talking about that Dallas-Jets game yesterday. This Nathaniel Hackett, I believe his name is, I don't know what his background is, but I know his reputation is he coached Rodgers in Green Bay and that was supposed to be great. I can coach Rodgers. My daughter can coach Rodgers. Rodgers is great; he doesn't need a great coach. Denver, last year, needed a great coach for Wilson. Hackett was that coach, didn't work."

Simpson went on to say that the Dallas Cowboys defense is quick and nearly unstoppable. He felt that Nathaniel Hackett didn't allow his offense to show any possible weaknesses in Dallas' defense.

When did Nathaniel Hackett begin coaching in the NFL?

Nathaniel Hackett became a familiar name in the NFL the last few seasons. His work as Aaron Rodgers' offensive coordinator in Green Bay garnered attention, so much so that he was hired to be the Denver Broncos' head coach in 2022, a position that he held for less than an entire season. Now, he is back as Rodgers' offensive coordinator, this time with the Jets.

Hackett began his coaching career at the collegiate level. From 2003 until 2005, he worked as a coach for UC Davis and then Stanford. He was hired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2006 for the Quality Control Coach position. He held the role through 2007 until he was hired by the Buffalo Bills for the same job.

In 2010, he went back to coaching at the collegiate level at Syracuse University. In 2013, he went back to the NFL and became the offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills.

After a two-year stint with the Bills, he was hired as the quarterbacks coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. After two seasons, he was promoted to offensive coordinator, a position he held until he was hired by the Green Bay Packers in 2019.