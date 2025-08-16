  • home icon
  "My fantasy player": NFL fans react to CJ Stroud and Nico Collins' stunning TD vs Panthers

"My fantasy player": NFL fans react to CJ Stroud and Nico Collins' stunning TD vs Panthers

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Aug 16, 2025 19:06 GMT
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans - Source: Imagn

Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud is back in action for the team as they take on the Carolina Panthers on Saturday. The 23-year-old missed the Texans’ preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings last week.

However, he restated his importance to the team minutes into the first quarter of Saturday’s clash with the Panthers. The former Ohio State standout threw a beautiful five-yarder, with wideout Nico Collins connecting at the other end of the pass.

Fans all over social media are sharing their reactions to the beautiful piece of play by Stroud and Collins. GP wrote:

“My fantasy player.”
THE also wrote:

“Doesn’t matter what they do… still gonna lose to the Chiefs in the divisional round. Bookmark this and buy me a drink when it comes to fruition.”

Pro Football Insiders commented:

“Is Nico Collins a top 5 WR in the NFL?”

Sauce also commented:

“The duo is back in action.”

Riddle wrote:

“That pass shows real team power.”
Coachculva wrote:

“If he stays healthy for a full year, he has 1500 and 17 td potential.”

Before getting substituted for Davis Mills, CJ Stroud completed 6 of 8 passes for 44 yards and a score. His first drive saw him connecting with new Texans signing Christian Kirk for a completion. On the next play, however, he forced his team to a punt at their 36-yard line after overthrowing a pass aimed at Collins.

CJ Stroud's need to improve on last season's campaign

This season will be an important one for CJ Stroud as he attempts to relaunch following a slight decline in his performance last season. His 3,727 passing yards for 20 touchdowns were short of the 4,108 passing yards and 23 touchdowns from his rookie season.

Selected with the second pick of the 2023 NFL draft, Stroud came in with a lot of promises. He delivered on these promises with a rookie performance that won him the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award. He also made the Pro Bowl in his rookie season.

However, CJ Stroud’s reduced output in 2024 wasn’t just about him but about challenges in the team’s offense. Conceding 58 sacks, he is behind only one quarterback in the league for the most sacks. Furthermore, the Texans’ receiver corps suffered injuries, with Collins, Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell all missing games with injuries.

With their last preseason game coming next week against the Lions, the Texans can start looking forward to their regular season opener on Sept. 7. They will face the Los Angeles Rams.

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

