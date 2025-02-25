  • home icon
  "My girl" - Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany celebrates friend's bridal shower in Texas

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Feb 25, 2025 16:49 GMT
Patrick Mahomes's wife, Brittany, celebrated her close friend Cassidy Kay's bridal shower on Monday. During the NFL offseason, the former soccer player took a break to party with Kay.

Kay posted several pictures of her bridal shower on Instagram. In one snap, Brittany Mahomes posed with her friend in a stunning black dress, while her friend wore a white dress.

Sharing the post, Kay wrote in the caption:

"Love at first spritz. Had the most beautiful bridal shower this weekend. Thankful for friends and family who came to celebrate and extremely grateful for the hosts! Love y’all so much!"
Mahomes jumped to the comment section of the post and wrote:

"My girl."
She also reshared the post on her Instagram story and captioned it:

"Cheers to more celebration coming up. Love you, Cassy."
Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany celebrates their daughter's birthday

On Feb 20, Brittany Mahomes shared a joint post with her husband Patrick Mahomes celebrating the fourth birthday of their elder daughter, Sterling. In the post, Brittany has shared several pictures of Sterling over the years.

Along with the pictures, Brittany wrote a heartfelt message for her daughter:

"Sterling Skye is 4! This sweetest, most kind little girl ever! I thank god everyday for choosing me to be your mom, you have taught me so much about life and what matters most and I truly am so thankful you made me a mama.
You are the best big sister to Golden & Bronze and they are so lucky to have you guiding them your Mom and Dad love you beyond and more keep being you baby girl!!!"
Patrick and Brittany welcomed their first child, Sterling, on Feb. 20, 2021. A year later, they tied the knot on Mar. 12 in an intimate ceremony held in Hawaii. They then welcomed Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III in November 2022, and their third child, Golden Ray, was born on January 12, 2025.

Edited by Abhimanyu Gupta
