“My heart is torn”: Justin Simmons makes feelings known about potentially playing for Chiefs

One of the best free agents remaining is safety Justin Simmons and he is still looking for a team after playing the 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and is a four-time second-team All-Pro. While he is open to joining every team, the competitive spirit remains intact.

While appearing on the "Up & Adams Show," Simmons discussed how he would be open to joining the Kansas City Chiefs, despite wanting to beat one of the best dynasties in NFL history.

“I know. This is where my heart is torn. Speaking truthfully here, my heart is torn because I've always been so publicly against Kansas City, and it's because they're a really good team. It's not like a true, ‘Hey, I want to beat them.’ It's just ingrained in me to beat them.

"And so I think it was Josh Jacobs a while ago that there was links to him when he was leaving Vegas to go to Kansas City. He was like, 'No, I want to beat them.' And then he's with Green Bay now. I honestly, I feel the exact same way. And so am I shutting that door? Am I closing it? No. But I want to be the team that beats them.”

Below is the full clip of Simmons discussing the Kansas City Chiefs.

Simmons played in 16 games for the Atlanta Falcons last season and had 62 total tackles (36 solo, 26 assisted) with a pair of interceptions and seven pass deflections. It will be interesting to see where the veteran safety will play in 2025.

Justin Simmons seemingly rules out a potential reunion

Justin Simmons has been open about his ability to still play at an elite level, but it seems like there is one team that he will not be returning to play for: the Atlanta Falcons. When the prospect of a return was brought up, Simmons seemingly shut the door on that while being diplomatic with his answer.

"It was a one-year thing. They like kind of their younger guys too. Sometimes things just don't work out and you go in different directions. I don't know if the door's necessarily closed. But we'll see." h/t Pro Football Talk

There is still a lot of time between now and training camp, but it does not seem like we are any closer to finding out where Simmons will be playing next season.

