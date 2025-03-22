“My plan is to go back and re-watch all the footage that we talked about” - Shedeur Sanders gets candid on learning from conversations with Tom Brady

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, who is expected to be a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has disclosed that he gets along well with Tom Brady, who is perhaps the best ever to throw the ball in the league.

Sanders discussed how Brady's guidance is helping him get ready for the professional game in an in-depth interview with NFL Network's Bucky Brooks during the Big 12 pro day on Thursday. Additionally, Sanders said that he has a bond with the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback that began in his early collegiate football years.

"Well, I would say that the we spoke most in-depth was early on in my college career. So a lot of things that he would speak on wouldn't register to me until like now," Sanders said.

Sanders said that he didn't know how to use Brady's counsel at the time, but he noted that as he prepares to start another chapter in the NFL, he now intends to revisit and review those tips.

"So, now my plan for the next couple of weeks and next couple of months is to go back and re-watch all the footage that we talked about and now register more and how you're saying turn your hips when you're throwing, create torque, and all that stuff. Like a couple of years ago, I really didn't understand what that meant, but now it's like, ‘okay, I truly understand that.’"

Shedeur Sanders is certainly the best-prepared quarterback candidate in this year's draft class, having spent his whole life in the spotlight as the son of Deion Sanders, a renowned and legendary former NFL cornerback.

He has discussed how he was under constant scrutiny in high school and during his playing career in college, so it's always a good idea to seek direction and counsel from a legend like Tom Brady.

Can Shedeur Sanders still get drafted by Tom Brady's Raiders?

The recent acquisition of Geno Smith by the Las Vegas Raiders through trade immediately improves the team's quarterback position. Smith, who is currently 34 years old, might be Las Vegas' stopgap quarterback after years of struggle at the position.

But given that Smith will turn 35 during the 2025 season, the Raiders might go to the draft looking to add a transitional quarterback behind him. Shedeur Sanders may still be an option for the team in the draft since minority owner Tom Brady and the former Colorado quarterback get along well.

However, Sanders might not be available when Las Vegas makes their selection at No. 6 in the draft. To make that happen, they would need to either hope that Sanders falls to sixth in the draft or trade up, both of which are very unlikely.

If he doesn't get picked by the Raiders, Sanders will probably be selected before Las Vegas by other sides that need a quarterback, such as the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants.

