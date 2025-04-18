"My QB gotta work with garbage" - Chiefs fans react as Patrick Mahomes links up with Skyy Moore and others for practice

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has already begun his offseason training. The three-time Super Bowl winner took to Instagram to share a few pictures of his workout with his teammates Skyy Moore, Justyn Ross, Nikko Remigio, Isiah Pacheco and Elijah Mitchell.

When Chiefs insider Mark Gunnels shared snaps of Mahomes working with his teammates on X, some fans sympathized with the Kansas City QB.

"My qb gotta work with garbage," one tweeted.

"This poor man needs a true WR1," another added.

"Hoping to help them find their next team. Great dude," a third commented.

"Look at Mahomes man, going out of his way to save all these bums from being cut in mini camp. So inspirational," a fan added.

Many even mocked Moore, suggesting that the wideout might never improve the Chiefs.

"He could work out with Skyy for the next decade and that guy would still be terrible," a user tweeted.

"That has to be frustrating for Pat since the only thing Sky could catch is a cold," one added.

"I physically recoil everytime I hear the name Skyy Moore," another wrote.

The Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl last season, but suffered a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game. The defeat also crushed their dreams of completing a historic three-peat of Super Bowls.

Nonetheless, Mahomes appears to be more determined this offseason to rebuild his team and get the best of his offensive weapons.

Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs projected to have eight picks in 2025 NFL draft

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes - Source: Getty

The Kansas City Chiefs will enter the draft to bring some key players to support Patrick Mahomes and continue to build their team around the quarterback. There are reports suggesting that the Chiefs are prioritizing adding an offensive linemen in the first few rounds.

This year, Kansas City is projected to hold eight picks at the NFL draft. Here is the full list of its selections:

Round 1: No. 31

No. 31 Round 2: No. 63

No. 63 Round 3: Nos. 66 (from Tennessee), 95

Nos. 66 (from Tennessee), 95 Round 4: No. 133

No. 133 Round 7: Nos. 226 (from Carolina), 251, 257

