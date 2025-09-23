"My QB talking about sun rising tomorrow": NFL fans roast C.J. Stroud for brushing off Texans' 17-10 loss to Jaguars

The Houston Texans suffered their third loss of the season. A spirited Jacksonville Jaguars team beat them in an AFC South showdown. DeMeco Ryans’ side could only muster ten points compared to Liam Coen's Jaguars' 17.Texans' starting quarterback C. J. Stroud addressed the press shortly after the loss. He said,&quot;Thought we ran the ball well. Somewhat threw it well. The sun will rise up tomorrow. We’ll be able to go back to work, so, that’s a positive. Everybody’s gonna talk crazy like they’ve been doing and have these analysis, and rightfully so.”NFL fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) had quite the reaction at the expense of the one-time Pro Bowler.A fan said, &quot;My QB talking about the sun rising tmrw it’s so over bro.&quot;Another said, &quot;Dude needs to stop hanging out with Parsons. Rookie year guy played like he had the world to prove… now he’s just bad… with all the talent a QB could ever want. Makes no sense.&quot;One chipped in, saying, &quot;Delusional.&quot;However, some fans were less harsh in their assessment.One said, &quot;this isn’t the same cj stroud we’ve had the last two years. he looks so beat and just not happy. obviously no one looks happy right after a loss but i think he needs to take some time away from the media and really focus on what it takes to win.&quot;Another added, &quot;Oh he’s rattled&quot;One chimed in, saying, &quot;I know we aren’t about to start blaming Cj.. I think the Texans just don’t know how to protect or preserve good qb’s. Sounds like an organization problem at this point.&quot;The Texans were favored to record their first win of the season against a perennially rebuilding Jacksonville Jaguars side. However, they never got going in Week 3.Sunday's loss was the Texans' first on the Jaguars' turf since 2017. The Texans entered the fixture with 12 wins from the previous 14 in the AFC South contest, but couldn't pick up win number 13 in Week 3.C.J. Stroud and the Texans have endured a rocky start to the seasonSunday's loss was the latest in what's been a trying season for C. J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. The Texans entered the season as one of the underrated picks for a deep postseason run in the AFC, but they've since lost three consecutive games to start the campaign.The Texans lost their opening game to the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams were victorious by a 14-9 score, and Stroud failed to surpass the 200 passing yards mark in the defeat. Veteran running back Nick Chubb was the team's leading rusher with 60 rushing yards.Next up was a Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Texans put up a spirited fight against the Baker Mayfield-led Bucs, but succumbed to a one-point loss. Stroud, Chubb, and the defense performed admirably, but it wasn't enough to pick up a win in their first home game of the season.The loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars is the latest hiccup in what's been a forgettable start to the campaign. DeMeco Ryans' team will look to open their account against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, before a crunch game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5.