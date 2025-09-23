  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "My QB talking about sun rising tomorrow": NFL fans roast C.J. Stroud for brushing off Texans' 17-10 loss to Jaguars

"My QB talking about sun rising tomorrow": NFL fans roast C.J. Stroud for brushing off Texans' 17-10 loss to Jaguars

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Sep 23, 2025 13:43 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans - Source: Getty
Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

The Houston Texans suffered their third loss of the season. A spirited Jacksonville Jaguars team beat them in an AFC South showdown. DeMeco Ryans’ side could only muster ten points compared to Liam Coen's Jaguars' 17.

Ad

Texans' starting quarterback C. J. Stroud addressed the press shortly after the loss. He said,

"Thought we ran the ball well. Somewhat threw it well. The sun will rise up tomorrow. We’ll be able to go back to work, so, that’s a positive. Everybody’s gonna talk crazy like they’ve been doing and have these analysis, and rightfully so.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

NFL fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) had quite the reaction at the expense of the one-time Pro Bowler.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

A fan said, "My QB talking about the sun rising tmrw it’s so over bro."
Ad
Another said, "Dude needs to stop hanging out with Parsons. Rookie year guy played like he had the world to prove… now he’s just bad… with all the talent a QB could ever want. Makes no sense."
One chipped in, saying, "Delusional."

However, some fans were less harsh in their assessment.

One said, "this isn’t the same cj stroud we’ve had the last two years. he looks so beat and just not happy. obviously no one looks happy right after a loss but i think he needs to take some time away from the media and really focus on what it takes to win."
Ad
Ad
Another added, "Oh he’s rattled"
One chimed in, saying, "I know we aren’t about to start blaming Cj.. I think the Texans just don’t know how to protect or preserve good qb’s. Sounds like an organization problem at this point."

The Texans were favored to record their first win of the season against a perennially rebuilding Jacksonville Jaguars side. However, they never got going in Week 3.

Ad

Sunday's loss was the Texans' first on the Jaguars' turf since 2017. The Texans entered the fixture with 12 wins from the previous 14 in the AFC South contest, but couldn't pick up win number 13 in Week 3.

C.J. Stroud and the Texans have endured a rocky start to the season

Sunday's loss was the latest in what's been a trying season for C. J. Stroud and the Houston Texans. The Texans entered the season as one of the underrated picks for a deep postseason run in the AFC, but they've since lost three consecutive games to start the campaign.

Ad

The Texans lost their opening game to the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams were victorious by a 14-9 score, and Stroud failed to surpass the 200 passing yards mark in the defeat. Veteran running back Nick Chubb was the team's leading rusher with 60 rushing yards.

Next up was a Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Texans put up a spirited fight against the Baker Mayfield-led Bucs, but succumbed to a one-point loss. Stroud, Chubb, and the defense performed admirably, but it wasn't enough to pick up a win in their first home game of the season.

The loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars is the latest hiccup in what's been a forgettable start to the campaign. DeMeco Ryans' team will look to open their account against the Tennessee Titans in Week 4, before a crunch game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Houston Texans Fans! Check out the latest Houston Texans Schedule and dive into the Texans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications