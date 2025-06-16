  • home icon
  "My ride is here" - Dolphins' Jake Bailey turns pilot for wife, Bailey, en route to NYC

“My ride is here” - Dolphins' Jake Bailey turns pilot for wife, Bailey, en route to NYC

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Jun 16, 2025 10:50 GMT
Jake Bailey Bailey
Jake Bailey Bailey (Image Source: Instagram/@jakebailey___)

Dolphins star Jake Bailey turned pilot for his wife, Bailey, for their trip to New York. The couple tied the knot in March after dating for five and a half years and had a big wedding celebration in Mexico.

Ahead of the new season, the newlywed couple is having a good time enjoying a vacation. On Saturday, Bailey Bailey shared a slew of pictures of the trip en route to New York on Instagram stories. She shared a picture of the map, along with posting her location.

"My ride is almost here," Bailey wrote in the caption of her IG story.
Dolphins&#039; Jake Bailey turns pilot for wife Bailey en route to NYC/@bailey.bailey__
also-read-trending Trending

Bailey Bailey also shared a selfie with her husband.

Dolphins&#039; Jake Bailey turns pilot for wife Bailey en route to NYC/@bailey.bailey__
In the snap, the couple was seen with their headphones. Bailey was seen wearing a pink top while Jake wore a brown t-shirt with "Miami Dolphins" written on it.

Jake has a love for flying, and while he was studying at Stanford, he earned his pilot's license. In one of his 2016 interviews with SFGate. he opened up about his love for flying:

"The machine wants to fly, so if you just help it get there, it will get off the ground. The scariest part was punching the throttle all the way down and having this thing go from zero to 80 in, like, three seconds'' on the takeoff. "When you pull away from Earth, there's no feeling like it."
Jake Bailey is often seen sharing his flying plane videos on Instagram.

Jake Bailey’s wife rewards him with pizza for flying her to New York

In another Instagram story on Saturday, Bailey Bailey shared a picture of her treat for her husband. She posted a snap of a big pizza she brought for the NFL player.

Bailey didn't show Jake's face in the snap, but he was seen picking up a pizza piece.

"Brought my pilot a pizza!," Bailey wrote in the IG caption.
Dolphins&#039; Jake Bailey turns pilot for wife Bailey en route to NYC/@bailey.bailey__
The couple is often seen enjoying outings in their plane. In fact, soon after marriage in March, they had their first cross-country outing. On March 27, Bailey and Jake shared a glimpse of their Austin outing on Instagram.

Ahead of the upcoming season, the couple is having a good time. Meanwhile, Jack is preparing for the 2025 season with the Miami Dolphins.

