Travis Kelce admits that he felt scared to have Arnold Schwarzenegger on his podcast.

In the past, Kelce compared Schwarzenegger to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson. Travis said he would send The Rock as Earth's representative instead of Schwarzenegger in the event of an alien invasion. In the podcast, Schwarzenegger brought those comments up.

"When you were pumping me up and you guys were disputing between The Rock and Arnold," Schwarzenegger said, referencing a May 2023 episode of New Heights, via ET. "[Travis] was partially right because The Rock is stronger now than I am. He has more muscles than I have right now, his movies are doing really well. So there's nothing to be taken away from The Rock."

Travis Kelce was relieved that Schwarzenegger took the comments jokingly as intended, as the Chiefs star tight end admits he was nervous to have him on their podcast.

"You're a good man. You're a good man. My tail was between my legs as you walked in here," Kelce said.

Travis Kelce then asked Arnold Schwarzenegger if he agreed with him that 'The Rock' should be the human representative, which he thinks the two of them could do together.

"It really depends. I don't think that you should limit it and choose one or the other. Why not work together?" Schwarzenegger said. "Together we're the ultimate talent. We have it all. We have the wisdom and then we have the strength, the speed, the talent."

It was a good laugh from the Kelce brothers and Schwarzenegger, but Travis still was nervous to even have the conversation with the movie star.

Travis Kelce set to join Taylor Swift on Eras Tour in Europe

Travis Kelce has been enjoying his off-season. He was just on vacation with Taylor Swift and has now revealed that he will be going to Europe with the pop star for the European leg of her tour.

Kelce also says seeing Swift sell out stadiums multiple times is mind-blowing for him, and he's just excited to be on for the ride.

"I think she’s at Wembley [Stadium] eight times," Kelce said to ET. "Which is mind-blowing that she can do that many shows in one stadium and fill that thing up. And London is always an amazing city and Paris is a beautiful city and she will be all over Europe. There won’t be a bad show, I promise you that."

Kelce and Swift started dating last year and throughout the NFL season, the pop star attended multiple Kansas City Chiefs games.