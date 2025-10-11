"It'd be an honor to put him in the graveyard": Myles Garrett has bold plans to take down Aaron Rodgers in Steelers vs Browns game

Myles Garrett said in June that the Pittsburgh Steelers' signing of Aaron Rodgers would be &quot;a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard.&quot; Four months later, he is finally getting that chance.Speaking during practice on Friday, the Cleveland Browns edge rusher said:“He’s a great one. He’ll probably get propped up a little bit higher than some of the others. But yeah. I’d be honored to put him in the graveyard, and definitely a lot of respect for what he’s done in his career, because he’s special.”He continued:“(He’s) commanding the offense efficiently. Getting out smoothly and quickly. Not allowing any penalties. Nothing post-snap, nothing pre-snap. Just slowly marching their way, downfield taking the time of possession and just getting out to their playmakers.”When asked about how he would get the sack, he shared a strategy - &quot;win quicker&quot; and cut off Rodgers' short- and medium-range options, forcing the multiple-time MVP to take his time scouring the field for deep threats.The Browns must also be wary of his ability to elicit defensive offside penalties with the hard count, something Garrett also emphasized:“I’m going to still take my chance. You’ve got to be smart in the situation. Can’t allow them to take advantage of that. If someone does unfortunately jump offside, you’ve got to finish the play. But you can’t let someone’s style hold you hostage or make you back off. You got to be who you are.”Kickoff for the game is at 1 pm on CBS.Myles Garrett believes Browns are still looking to contend after tradesSunday will mark the first game Myles Garrett plays this year without quarterback Joe Flacco and cornerback Greg Newsome, who were respectively traded to the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars. But he still believes the team is poised to make at least a playoff run after those moves.He said:&quot;I think winning's definitely still at the forefront of what we want to do. ...This organization is committed to winning and trying to find a way to win.&quot;The Browns also gave up a pair of 2026 sixth-round picks in the transactions. In exchange, they received cornerback Tyson Campbell and fifth-and seventh-round picks for 2026.