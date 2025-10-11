  • home icon
  • NFL
  "It'd be an honor to put him in the graveyard": Myles Garrett has bold plans to take down Aaron Rodgers in Steelers vs Browns game

"It'd be an honor to put him in the graveyard": Myles Garrett has bold plans to take down Aaron Rodgers in Steelers vs Browns game

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 11, 2025 00:57 GMT
Myles Garrett discusses welcoming Aaron Rodgers to the AFC North - via Getty/CMS
Myles Garrett discusses welcoming Aaron Rodgers to the AFC North - via Getty/CMS

Myles Garrett said in June that the Pittsburgh Steelers' signing of Aaron Rodgers would be "a good opportunity to put him in the graveyard." Four months later, he is finally getting that chance.

Speaking during practice on Friday, the Cleveland Browns edge rusher said:

“He’s a great one. He’ll probably get propped up a little bit higher than some of the others. But yeah. I’d be honored to put him in the graveyard, and definitely a lot of respect for what he’s done in his career, because he’s special.”
He continued:

“(He’s) commanding the offense efficiently. Getting out smoothly and quickly. Not allowing any penalties. Nothing post-snap, nothing pre-snap. Just slowly marching their way, downfield taking the time of possession and just getting out to their playmakers.”

When asked about how he would get the sack, he shared a strategy - "win quicker" and cut off Rodgers' short- and medium-range options, forcing the multiple-time MVP to take his time scouring the field for deep threats.

The Browns must also be wary of his ability to elicit defensive offside penalties with the hard count, something Garrett also emphasized:

“I’m going to still take my chance. You’ve got to be smart in the situation. Can’t allow them to take advantage of that. If someone does unfortunately jump offside, you’ve got to finish the play. But you can’t let someone’s style hold you hostage or make you back off. You got to be who you are.”
Kickoff for the game is at 1 pm on CBS.

Myles Garrett believes Browns are still looking to contend after trades

Sunday will mark the first game Myles Garrett plays this year without quarterback Joe Flacco and cornerback Greg Newsome, who were respectively traded to the Cincinnati Bengals and Jacksonville Jaguars. But he still believes the team is poised to make at least a playoff run after those moves.

He said:

"I think winning's definitely still at the forefront of what we want to do. ...This organization is committed to winning and trying to find a way to win."

The Browns also gave up a pair of 2026 sixth-round picks in the transactions. In exchange, they received cornerback Tyson Campbell and fifth-and seventh-round picks for 2026.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

