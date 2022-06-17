"Until I have my face in it" - Browns Myles Garrett wants a HoF bust before he visits museum in Canton

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was invited to visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He denied to go. He participated in the mandatory minicamp practice at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium with the team, but didn't tour the Hall of Fame with his teammates.

Garrett said (according to Akron Beacon Journal) that he will visit the Hall only after he also finds a place in it.

“Honestly, I don’t want to go [to the Hall]. I’ve kept myself from going because I don’t want to go until I’m in it. Until I have my face in it, I don't want to go. If we go as a team and Kevin [Stefanski] says, 'I want you to go', that's fair play. But I'm not trying to go until they have me in there for good.”

Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal reported that head coach Kevin Stefanski declined to say whether Garrett would visit the Hall of Fame. He also reported that a source claims that Garrett did not join his team on a tour of the Hall.

Myles Garrett seems to be headed to Canton one day with the career he's having

Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett may end up in Canton one day. He was drafted number one overall in the 2017 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns.

As a rookie, he has recorded 31 combined tackles (19 solo), seven sacks, one forced fumble, one pass defended, and one fumble recovery in 11 games played.

In the 2018 season, Garrett started all 16 games and recorded 13.5 sacks, 44 combined tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, 29 quarterback hits, three passes defended, and three forced fumbles. He was rnarked 49th on the top 100 players list. He earned his first Pro-Bowl and was named a second-team All-Pro.

During the 2019 season, he posted 10 sacks but was suspended for the remainder of the 2019 season after striking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with his helmet in Week 11.

ESPN @espn In an interview with @minakimes , Myles Garrett doubled down on his claim that Mason Rudolph called him a racial slur during the Week 11 incident that led to Garrett's suspension. espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… In an interview with @minakimes, Myles Garrett doubled down on his claim that Mason Rudolph called him a racial slur during the Week 11 incident that led to Garrett's suspension. espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…

Garrett was re-instated by the league and was able to return for the start of the 2020 season. He recorded 12 sacks while earning first-team All-Pro honors.

In 2021, he posted 16 sacks and 51 tackles, both career highs. With the career that he's having now, Garrett could be headed to Canton as a member of the Hall of Fame in future.

