"It’s not every day that you grab your whole offense and take them to the Bahamas" - Myles Garrett deflects questions about Deshaun Watson's lawsuits

On Wednesday, Myles Garrett stuck up for his team's new signal-caller when asked about what character means to him amidst the ongoing legal battle concerning civil lawsuits filed against the signal-caller by 23 (and counting) accusers. The civil suits accuse Watson of sexual misconduct and sexual assault.

According to Garrett, he doesn't know what happened in the room between Watson and the many women who have made the accusations.

"I don't know what happened, you don't know what happened. No one knows what happened except for the people in that room.



I can't move based on hearsay.



I'm not the judge. I'm not the jury. I'm not the executioner."



"I don't know what happened, you don't know what happened. No one knows what happened except for the people in that room.

I can't move based on hearsay.

I'm not the judge. I'm not the jury. I'm not the executioner."

As the EDGE rusher put it, he can't have an opinion one way or another until more is known about the case:

“I don’t know what happened. You don’t know what happened. No one in this room really knows what happened other than the people that were involved. I can’t move one way or the other based on hearsay, so I just have to move with the character of the man that I know from day to day, and it’s a good guy from what I’ve seen, from what I’ve played against, and from what I’ve seen in the building."

Garrett believes that from everything he has seen so far of Watson, the Browns quarterback is a good person:

“It’s not every day that you grab your whole offense and take them to the Bahamas and you treat them and you’re respectful to the coaches. From what I’ve seen, he’s walked the right way, and whether he’s had a slip-up or not, I’m not the judge, I’m not the jury or the executioner. I’m here to play a game and whether we agree or disagree with who he is off the field, that’s yet to be seen. But as far as the guy I know on the field, he’s special.”

Myles Garrett could catch fire for Deshaun Watson endorsement

While Myles Garrett made sure to say that he reserves the right to judge until more facts come out, he made the mistake of conflating a trip to the Bahamas with being a good person.

Watson could have very well done that for selfish reasons. The trip was a distraction from all the accusations and a way to get closer to teammates amidst a quarterback controversy with Baker Mayfield looming in the background. Mayfield was a former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick and is still under contract, so Watson's trip could have been almost political in nature.

Garrett will most certainly catch flak for his take in some form or another in the coming days.

