Myles Garrett drops update on possibility of Browns signing Russell Wilson in free agency

The Cleveland Browns may have found their new quarterback, thanks in part to the persuasion of their star defensive end. On Friday, Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot reported that Myles Garrett had been talking with Russell Wilson about coming to Cleveland.

"Myles Garrett said his conversation with QB Russell Wilson at the team facility “went well,” and he believes he’d be a valuable addition to the club," Cabot tweeted.

Wilson played one season behind center for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, throwing for 2,482 yards and 16 touchdowns in 11 starts. His contributions earned him a 10th Pro Bowl selection as the Steelers made the playoffs.

The Browns appear to be moving on from Deshaun Watson, who's struggled to stay healthy since signing his five-year $230 million contract in 2022. He played just seven games in 2024, putting up 1,148 yards and five touchdowns.

Garrett, who requested a trade from Cleveland in February, was convinced to stay, extending his contract with the club for four years to the tune of $160 million, $123.5 of which is guaranteed, and now he's doing his part to convince others to join the Browns.

He’s the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league, with his annual salary at $40 million.

The Steelers appeared to be in the market for a new quarterback, though talks between them and Aaron Rodgers have apparently hit a roadblock, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini. That said, there hasn't been any indication that Pittsburgh wants to bring Wilson back.

Russell Wilson makes sense for the Browns' budget

When the Browns invested in Deshaun Watson, they knew the financial ramifications, and they're suffering those right now. Bringing back Myles Garrett further complicates their money problems, as they have just $12.5 million worth of cap space, according to Over The Cap.

That means they can't seek high-priced quarterbacks in free agency, which is where a player like Wilson comes in. Last season, the Cincinnati native earned just over $1.2 million. The Browns' front office doesn't have much wiggle room, but a value like that, given Wilson's achievements in Pittsburgh last season, might make him a viable option.

It’s either an affordable QB like Wilson or hoping to draft a top quarterback like Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in the NFL draft. Cleveland has the #2 overall pick. A lot will depend on what Wilson wants and the price he’s willing to sign for.

Returning to a playoff team could be an attractive option if the Steelers ask him back, though he might also be encouraged by the fact that the Browns possess one of the best defensive players in the league.

