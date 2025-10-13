Myles Garrett expresses frustration after the Steelers dominate the Browns in a 23-9 loss for Cleveland

Myles Garrett couldn't hide his feelings after the Cleveland Browns’ latest loss. The Browns suffered a 23-9 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, marking their sixth loss of the season in just the same number of games.

In his postgame press conference, the defensive end describes how it feels to lose once again. The team's defense has been up to the task in most of the games this season, as it ranks among the best in the league. However, the offense has failed to live up to expectations despite the quarterback change.

“It's frustrating,” Garrett said. "It's frustrating. To lose the same way every time, it's frustrating as hell.

Myles Garrett was also questioned whether the team's inability to get results was due to the number of young players on the roster. However, the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year believes the team needs to live up to the expectations, regardless of their age.

“No team is going to care that we have young guys. Guys around the league, young or old are expected to make plays. And we had young guys step up and do that. But there's no expectation of when you come in, there's less expected of you or more expected of you. The job is to win, no matter how old you are.”

Myles Garrett discusses the approach going forward

With the Cleveland Browns yet to record a win this season, it's obvious that something needs to change moving forward. Being one of the leaders on the team, Myles Garrett discusses what the approach would look like going forward in the bid to ensure positive changes.

“You've got to continue to be the same person every day,” Garrett said. “You've got to continue to be the same person every day. Come in, work off, showing guys what it's like, what's expected of you to be a professional and a man of character. Come in and just be who you are. Don't let the environment and the situation define who you are."

At the conclusion of the game against the Steelers on Sunday, the Browns ranked third in total defense in the league, allowing 262.3 yards per game. They rank only behind the Atlanta Falcons (244.0) and Denver Broncos (254.2).

The offense, on the other hand, ranks 27th in total offense, gaining 281.5 yards per game. There's a need for improvement in this phase of the game for things to turn around for the Browns.

