Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns are set to face the Cincinnati Bengals to start their season. Despite their recent success, the Bengals are 2-8 against the Browns in their last 10 meetings.

However, that is not a sign of concern for Ja'Marr Chase. The Bengals wide receiver isn't bothered about the Browns, and recently said some 'disrespcetful' things about the Browns that Myles Garrett didn't like.

Here's what Ja'Marr Chase said about the Browns:

“It feels like a regular game to me. It don’t feel no different. It’s just the hooping and hollering about the Cleveland Browns. I was about to call them the elf's(elves). . . . I don’t really hear it. If you ask me, I don’t really pay attention to it because Cleveland is Cleveland.”

In response, here's what Myles Garrett said:

“See now that was disrespectful,” Garrett said. “He didn’t have to go there. The elves was probably … he knew better. We might have to have a discussion before or after the game, maybe during if I see him. But yeah the elves is a little bit too far.”

The Cleveland Browns star is one of the best defensive players in the league, and he's the type of player that you should not make angry before the game.

The Bengals have had their struggles with the offensive line, and if the line doesn't play well on Sunday, Garrett could have another big game.

Myles Garrett has been exceptional vs. the Bengals throughout his career

Garrett was drafted in 2017 and since then he has tormented many teams, particularly the Bengals. In nine games against them, the Browns star has recorded 19 solo tackles, 6 assists, and 11.0 sacks. (StatMuse)

Moreover, the Bengals started the season slow last year, and despite being the underdogs, the Browns could come away with a solid win to start the season.

It will be interesting to see if Ja'Marr Chase backs up his talk on Sunday, and have a big game. So far in his career, he has played the Brown thrice, and has recorded 18 receptions for 194 yards and has scored just one touchdown.