Myles Garrett gets candid on TJ Watt's reaction to losing DPOY to Browns star

On Thursday, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns will open Week 12 of the NFL season. Although these two teams are in different worlds this season, with the Steelers leading the division with 8-2 and the Browns holding a 2-3 campaign, it's a great possibility to watch two defensive superstars go head-to-head.

Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt are two of the league's elite pass rushers. Both players are constantly mentioned among the best players in the league, and they also have Defensive Player of The Year awards to their names. Reactions, however, were mixed.

A year ago, when Garrett won the award over Watt, the Steelers' superstar had a negative reaction on Twitter, saying "Nothing I’m not used to" before the winner was revealed. The Browns' star gave his view on the situation during Tuesday's press conference:

"I've never complained about the trophy not being in my house and vice versa. You shouldn't be feeling two ways about, so nobody's gonna play the game. I don't think - TJ doesn't play against me, but while we're playing to go out and do what we're supposed to win, win the game and dominate on defense. It's up for grabs this year, and we'll see the best man win."

Myles Garrett vs. TJ Watt: Browns or Steelers star with the best season in 2024?

None of them are leading the league in sacks as in recent years, but they're still productive players and helping their teams. A direct comparison, however, favors TJ Watt.

The Steelers EDGE currently has 7.5 sacks, which is the seventh-highest mark in the league, tied with Danielle Hunter, Travon Walker, Aidan Hutchinson and Will Anderson. He also has 18 quarterback hits, but he really stands out in forced fumbles, leading the league with four.

Garrett, on the other hand, is still putting respectable numbers. He has 7.0 sacks, tied with six other players, along with 15 quarterback hits and 2 forced fumbles. He has been the subject of trade talks with Cleveland's poor record, but the franchise denied.

The current league leader in sacks is Trey Hendrickson, with 11.5. He also plays in the AFC North, representing the Cincinnati Bengals.

