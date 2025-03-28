Myles Garrett makes feelings clear about Browns' needs amid QB struggles

On March 14, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett discussed the team's needs heading into the 2025 season with Browns Radio Network, ESPN Cleveland.

In an interview with NFL analyst Nathan Zegura, Garrett detailed how strong quarterback play is and the key to any NFL team's success.

"Any team that's going to go far needs a quarterback and one that's young, can learn and is willing to be patient with the process," Garrett said (1:14:42). "He's not deterred or discouraged early on. There's going to be some bumps in the road. It's going to be some learning pains. But us as a team, as an organization, has to be able to be a landing pad for him to fall back on."

In 2024, the Browns struggled at the QB position all year long. The organization started four different QBs, none of which truly performed to expectations.

Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe started games for Cleveland. However, the team averaged only 206.2 passing yards per game, 22nd in the NFL. Additionally, the Browns averaged 15.2 points per game last year, last in the entire league.

Who are the QBs on the Cleveland Browns roster?

The Cleveland Browns QB depth chart features Deshaun Watson and Kenny Pickett, who was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason.

However, there is a chance that they use the 2025 NFL draft to upgrade the QB position. The Browns are picking No. 2 overall in April and two talented QBs are widely expected to be taken early in the selection process.

Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward and Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders are elite options should Cleveland decide that QB is the best way to go. With stars in wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end David Njoku on the offensive unit, the addition of a capable and talented QB could drastically improve the team's overall situation heading into the 2025 season.

