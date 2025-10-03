Myles Garrett makes his feelings known on how Dillon Gabriel “runs the offense like it’s his offense”

Dillon Gabriel will make his NFL debut at the weekend as his will start for the Cleveland Browns as they take on the Minnesota Vikings in London. In the build up to this game, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has spoken positively about his new quarterback, saying to the media:

“I mean, he just runs the offense like this is his offense. And that’s all you can ask for from any quarterback. He comes out, smile on his face, chest out, gives the call, and it looks like he’s been doing it for years — the way he manages the offense. So, I’m looking forward to him doing the same thing on Sunday."

Fans have seen glimpses of Gabriel this season. He played a few snaps to two of the Browns games that the team were very far behind. These risk free plays resulted in Gabriel throwing for 19 yards and one touchdown.

However, while the NFL career is young, Gabriel had a strong college football career. During his final season with the Oregon Ducks, he was able to confidently lead the Ducks to a undefeated regular season and a Big Ten Conference Championship.

Gabriel will want to have a performance on Sunday that is reminiscent of his time with Oregon and lead the Browns to a well needed win.

Dilion Gabriel spoke about getting the starting QB role

Dillon Gabriel has also given his reaction to getting the starting quarterback role at the Browns. Speaking to the media on Friday, Gabriel said:

"It wasn't ever about winning a job, it was just playing my best, playing at a high level. I think when you continually do that and you're focused on your game, that will naturally come. The one time you're thinking about, 'I've got to go win something,' you overreact or overdo rather than just serve in the moment, and that's what I've been doing this whole time."

Gabriel is focused on delivering what could be a good performance against the Vikings this weekend. If he is able to lead the team to victory, then the Browns may have their new franchise quarterback .

