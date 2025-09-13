Myles Garrett reveals true feelings on Quinshon Judkins as Browns RB returns to squad after being cleared of domestic violence incident

Veteran Cleveland Browns running back Myles Garrett discussed Quinshon Judkins' return to the squad ahead of his potential NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Ad

Quinshon Judkins was selected by the Browns in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. However, the former Ohio State running back missed training camp and the preseason after he was arrested on domestic violence and battery charges in July.

The charges against the 21-year-old were dropped last month, and he rejoined the team, signing a four-year, $11.4 million rookie deal last Saturday. Garrett talked about the rookie after watching him in practice.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He comes in, he's in shape, he runs hard and he's a different style of running back than we have currently, and looks like you'll be getting the ball in a variety of ways, so I look forward to seeing what you can do with the the ball in his hands and. The more he keeps us off the field and keep us fresh, we can continue to rush and stop the run and the get the ball back to them."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The six-time Pro Bowl defensive end advised the rookie to shut out the noise around him and focus on the team and his teammates.

"Keep your head down and focus on what you can control. At the end of the day, whatever happens with the NFL, it's now out of our justice system's hands. Continue to work hard, continue to be there for your teammates. Support us and we support you and let us know how we can best serve and support you."

Ad

Quinshon Judkins expected to make NFL debut against Ravens

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, Quinshon Judkins will be making his NFL debut against the Ravens on Sunday. Judkins talked about the possibility of going out on the field after Friday's practice.

"As a competitor, and as a player, you want to go out there and do your best every single day you step on the field," Judkins said. "So, if I have to play, going to give it my all."

While he is in line to make his NFL debut this week, he could still face a suspension from the league amid ongoing investigations.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.