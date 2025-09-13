Myles Garrett reveals true feelings on Quinshon Judkins as Browns RB returns to squad after being cleared of domestic violence incident

Veteran Cleveland Browns running back Myles Garrett discussed Quinshon Judkins' return to the squad ahead of his potential NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Quinshon Judkins was selected by the Browns in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. However, the former Ohio State running back missed training camp and the preseason after he was arrested on domestic violence and battery charges in July.
The charges against the 21-year-old were dropped last month, and he rejoined the team, signing a four-year, $11.4 million rookie deal last Saturday. Garrett talked about the rookie after watching him in practice.
"He comes in, he's in shape, he runs hard and he's a different style of running back than we have currently, and looks like you'll be getting the ball in a variety of ways, so I look forward to seeing what you can do with the the ball in his hands and. The more he keeps us off the field and keep us fresh, we can continue to rush and stop the run and the get the ball back to them."
The six-time Pro Bowl defensive end advised the rookie to shut out the noise around him and focus on the team and his teammates.
"Keep your head down and focus on what you can control. At the end of the day, whatever happens with the NFL, it's now out of our justice system's hands. Continue to work hard, continue to be there for your teammates. Support us and we support you and let us know how we can best serve and support you."
Quinshon Judkins expected to make NFL debut against Ravens
According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, Quinshon Judkins will be making his NFL debut against the Ravens on Sunday. Judkins talked about the possibility of going out on the field after Friday's practice.
"As a competitor, and as a player, you want to go out there and do your best every single day you step on the field," Judkins said. "So, if I have to play, going to give it my all."
While he is in line to make his NFL debut this week, he could still face a suspension from the league amid ongoing investigations.
