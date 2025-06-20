Myles Garrett’s GF Chloe Kim hilariously blames her jeans after losing to the Browns DE in backward sprint

Myles Garrett doesn’t just chase quarterbacks, he outruns Olympians as well, even while moving backwards. The Cleveland Browns defensive end defeated his girlfriend, Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, in a backward sprint recently.

While Garrett trotted backward in athletic gear, Kim lunged forward in street clothes. But the Olympic gold medalist ended up short at the end.

She blamed her denims for the loss in a social media post after the race.

"99% sure I would've won if I wasn't wearing jeans," Kim said, as per TMZ.

NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp - Source: Imagn

The race took place at an indoor training facility. One of the NFL’s fiercest pass rushers was just too much in the end for the pro snowboarder. Despite running backwards, Garrett cruised past Kim, who appeared to ease up mid-sprint.

Myles Garrett and Kim's public relationship continues after their Tokyo debut

The playful competition between the two comes weeks after the couple publicly confirmed their relationship during a red carpet appearance at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo in May.

NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Kim presented at the event while Garrett was there to support her. When she casually mentioned the word “romance” during an interview, the Browns DE could be seen grinning.

Garrett enters a pivotal 2025 campaign. After signing a record-breaking contract and reportedly requesting a trade earlier this year, he faces intense pressure to evolve, not just as a player but as a leader. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has reportedly made it clear: production alone won’t cut it anymore.

"Jimmy Haslam at the owners' meetings and after Myles' $40 million (per year) extension and after his very public trade demand, Jimmy asked him to become a much better leader on this football team," Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot said on the "Orange and Brown Talk" podcast on Friday.

Garrett missed voluntary OTAs this spring. This raised questions about his commitment to leadership.

"I would argue not to harp on attendance at voluntary practices, but for the sake of this discussion, let's harp on attendance at voluntary practices. I would say, I think in that way, Myles is not off to the best start this year, shockingly," Browns beat reporter Ashley Bastock noted on Friday..

Inside the locker room, coaches are reportedly pushing for Garrett’s “career-best season", as per Cleveland.com. Fans would hope that Bowns would get a rejuvenated Garrett next season.

