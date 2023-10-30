Myles Garrett has been one of the premier defensive talents ever since he came off the board first overall with the Cleveland Browns in 2017.

The defensive end was initially seen as a volatile commodity despite reaching a Pro Bowl as a sophomore, most notoriously getting himself suspended indefinitely (the longest for an on-field incident) in 2019 for a fight with Mason Rudolph. He forcibly removed the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's helmet and attempted to use it as a weapon.

Garrett was ultimately reinstated in 2020 and began redeeming himself: reaching his second Pro Bowl, playing a huge part in the Browns' surprising playoff run, and even becoming their "Man of the Year" nominee. He has also become a notable figure in the NBA, playing in the 2022 All-Star Game and most recently becoming a minority owner and ambassador for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Myles Garrett enters Lumen Fields in a Jeepers Creepers costume

And his redemption tour apparently does not stop there.

On Sunday, cameras caught Garrett invoking the spirit of Halloween by entering Lumen Field in a Jeepers Creepers costume before the Browns' game against the Seattle Seahawks:

Expand Tweet

Immediately, fans loved it:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns fared against Seattle Seahawks - and what he said after the game

The Cleveland Browns' visit to the Seattle Seahawks was quite the horror show - at least for quarterbacks Geno Smith and Phillip Walker, who combined for four interceptions against three touchdowns.

The Seahawks dominated the game early on, leading 17-7 at the end of the first quarter. But in the next two, they were shut out, with the Browns taking a 20-14 lead after consecutive field goals by Dustin Hopkins. And it seemed it would stay that way after this Myles Garrett sack:

Expand Tweet

However, Jaxon Smith-Njigba saved the day for Seahawks with this late touchdown:

Expand Tweet

Following Cleveland's third loss of the season, a disappointed Garrett said:

"It's definitely a missed opportunity. 5-2 sounds a lot better than 4-3...at the end of the day there will be more and I trust our guys and our ability to make those plays and myself to make those plays."

The Browns next play the Arizona Cardinals on November 5.