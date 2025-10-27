  • home icon
  Myles Garrett sounds off on Dillon Gabriel-led offense after Browns DE's 5-sack game goes in vain vs. Patriots

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 27, 2025 04:54 GMT
Dillon Gabriel wasted Mayles Garrett
Dillon Gabriel wasted Mayles Garrett's historic performance vs. Patriots - via Getty/CMS

Myles Garrett had a historically dominant performance on Sunday that, unfortunately, proved to be in vain. And he was clearly not happy with the other side of the ball.

Visiting the New England Patriots, the Cleveland Browns edge rusher sacked Drake Maye five times - setting the single-game franchise record. However, his team still lost 32-13 thanks to a subpar performance by the offense.

Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel covered only 156 yards on 21 completions and was intercepted twice despite throwing as many touchdowns - both to tight ends. In addition, none of the Browns' offensive weapons hit 80 scrimmage yards, with Harold Fannin Jr., one of said tight ends, coming the closest at 62.

also-read-trending Trending

After the game, a visibly displeased Garrett expressed his frustration with the offense's ability to capitalize on the stops that he and the rest of the defense made:

“It doesn’t get any easier each week you ask.”

He also admitted that he would rather not he had his performance if it meant a win:

Despite his five sacks taken, Maye was dominant in his own right, covering 282 yards on just 18 completions and scoring three touchdowns - all in the third quarter - against an interception. The Patriots were also buoyed by rookie kicker Andres Borregales, who scored three field goals in the first half to set up a 9-7 lead that the sophomore passer would build on.

Myles Garrett praises Will Campbell after Patriots beat Browns despite edge rusher's five sacks

Of the five sacks that Myles Garrett notched against Drake Maye, three of them came at the expense of Will Campbell. After the game, however, the former Defensive Player of the Year had nothing but praise for the rookie tackle:

“He’s strong. ...He was able to be pretty firm in his stance and keep me from knocking him back. Just trying to hit him with different looks, try to keep him off guard. ...I had to try to take some things out of his book and work them into mine to have success.”
Campbell himself also had praise for Garrett:

“He’s a really good player. He beat me a few times, and that is just part of the game.”

While the Browns enter their bye week, the Patriots will remain in Foxboro to host the Atlanta Falcons next week. Kickoff is at 1 pm ET on CBS.

Edited by Andre Castillo
